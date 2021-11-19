Mick Rock, a famed photographer who worked with legends such as David Bowie, "Queen,"

"The Sex Pistols" and more has, passed away at the age of 72; did he die of a medical condition?

According to Deadline, Rock's family confirmed his death on social media, writing, "It is with the heaviest of hearts that we share our beloved psychedelic renegade Mick Rock has made the Jungian journey to the other side."

They mentioned that the visual artist is more than the "man who shot the 70s," as he was a photographic poet. (read the full post below)

His family didn't want fans to mourn his loss but instead celebrate his entire career. They also asked for privacy and respect.

Although the family did not reveal his cause of death, Rock had a history of a heart attack in the past.

Per L'Officiel, the photographer clarified that he was not into alcohol and heroin, but he had a "huge appetite" for cocaine.

In 1997, he had taken some mushrooms and suffered from a heart attack. The situation led him to "hang around and clean up."

When he got out of the hospital, he said the most important thing wasn't about thinking how big the past would get, but rather how to get back on track in the present to be relevant.

Rock spent his early days in London; he was born in the city in 1948. His career skyrocketed in the 1970s when rock music and other musical acts became big businesses.

His name began circulating in public when he collaborated with the late legend David Bowie. He directed several music videos for the songs "Jean Genie," "Space Oddity," "Life on Mars," and many more.

Aside from the abovementioned projects, he also worked for known musicians such as Lady Gaga, Snoop Dogg, Miley Cyrus, Lana Del Rey, Janelle Monae, and more.

He was also the chief photographer of "The Rocky Horror Picture Show."

Fans Mourn The Death of a Legend

After the tragic news circulated online, many fans took to social media to express their sadness over Rock's death.

"Wow, what a tremendous loss. Mick could really capture some classic rock legends. So glad his art is all on film. #RIPMickRock." one fan wrote.

"A photographer among rock stars, and a rock star among photographers. Thank you, Mick. Your photos are part of what I love about music," another fan wrote.

"Rest In Peace, Mick Rock. Creative assassin. Poet of the picture perfect. And sharpshooter sensational. You were the image immortal of artful astonishment," one tweeted.

