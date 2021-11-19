Did Camila Cabello initiate the breakup?

Fans who have been tuning in to Cabello and Shawn Mendes' relationship had been bombarded with heartbreaking news after the duo announced their split.

After two years of dating, Cabello and Mendes shared a shocking joint statement onto their respective Instagram accounts. They told their fans they decided to end their romantic relationship but assured everyone they still love each other.

"We started our relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends. We so appreciate your support from the beginning and moving forward," the statement continued.

Following the confirmation, rumors began to surround their decision - one of which insisted they had been expecting the split for quite some time, especially Cabello.

Did Camila Cabello Start The Conversation?

The split shocked the fans since they were still photographed kissing in Miami earlier this month. But as early as that event was captured, break rumors started to swirl.

The buzzes started when DeuxMoi's Instagram page said someone pitched them about overhearing the "Havana" singer talking to a friend about "going through a breakup" while she was on a flight to Los Angeles.



"[Camila] is sitting in business class with another girl, scrolling the movies and she asked the friend, 'What would you watch if you just went through a breakup? Happy things or sad things?'" the source said.

The same insider claimed that the unknown friend told Cabello to watch happy flicks first before the sad ones.

Mendes himself reportedly showed another alleged proof. Several sources disclosed they spotted Mendes walking in Brooklyn. They described his state as looking sadder than ever, and he even went to a gym alone following the breakup.

Fans should take these with a grain of salt, though, as both Cabello and Mendes decided to end their relationship. The decision, far from what they claimed, was mutual.

The duo also wants people to be happy for them as they only choose what can last, which is being friends like they used to be.

For what it's worth, both talked about how their relationship brought fears since they could lose more as best friends. However, both of them took the risk - especially Cabello, who was just accused of initiating the split.

"It also feels more special because it feels like the love story you see in the movies of people who have known each other for a long time but been too stupid to realize it or say it and then it happens - and that's beautiful too," Cabello told The Sun in October 2019.

