Travis Scott, Astroworld Festival organizers, and anyone involved in the tragic incident that claimed the lives of innocent people is currently facing a lengthy legal battle worth millions of dollars, and it seems like it's not stopping anytime soon as another lawyer filed a new lawsuit.

According to ABC13, Texas-based lawyer Michael Lyons has filed a lawsuit representing the family of Danish Baig. This victim passed away while trying to save his fiance, Olivia Swingle, amid the tragedy.

The attorney filed a lawsuit against Scott, Live Nation, and more people connected to the event.

Baig attended the event along with his fiance and brother Basil Baig, who was also injured.

The lawyer said Swingle "lost the love of her life," he told their last moments with each other were terrifying as she heard Baig's voice "screaming her name out in terror" as he was trying to save her life.

"That is something she will never forget," he added.

Lyons argues that anyone involved with Astroworld Festival all failed Baig, Swingle, and other victims who died or got injured.

"Each of the responsible parties pushed boundaries of common sense and turned their heads to the dangers, simply for profit," the lawyer argued.

Although Lyons clarified that the rapper may have lost control of the situation, but they still decided to continue instead of stopping the show. He said the decision made things worse as the festival became one of the worst mass-casualty events at a concert in history.

Another significant thing in the lawsuit was Scott's actions on social media, in which he encouraged non-ticketholders to sneak in to the event, resulting in a massive amount of attendees and stampede.

Travis Scott encouraged his fans to sneak people into the fest way long ago. And then deleted the tweet. #ASTROWORLDFest pic.twitter.com/0whrPwdZqi — Mikey 🔪 (@marquisele) November 6, 2021

Hours before the show started, fans reportedly trampled in a stampede as many of them decided to barge in the concert grounds. Some attendees climbed onto portable toilets.

The number of the crowd was approximately 50,000 people. Some of them were caught on video asking the rapper to stop his performance as many of them passed out.

Baig died two weeks before his birthday. The lawyer said his family, especially his fiance, will "never fully recover from the pain."

The family is also disappointed that he died in a horrific and "preventable" death.

At the time of this writing, the rapper's camp has not publicly commented on the lawsuit. Michael Lyons has also not disclosed any punitive damages they are seeking.

