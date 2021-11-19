Disturbing new images of Zac Stacy's ex-girlfriend surfaced online after acquiring a heavy beating from the former NFL player.

The alleged injuries were so severe that the victim had to flee to the hospital. According to the interview, the former NY Jets physically assaulted Evans by punching her legs, slapping her, picked her up by the arm and threw her into the window which broke, resulting to shards of glass embedded into the feet. Evans downplayed the whole ordeal and told the cops that the ex NFL player wanted the rent money he gave her back and was just verbally assaulted.

The poor girl suffered worse last August, but the said acts were fortunately caught on video. Images showed gnarly bruises and cuts all over the victim's body. Evans testified that Stacy assaulted her when she was still heavily pregnant and weeks before their son was even born. Another incident also showed that Stacy threw Evans towards the TV in front of their 5 month old son. The complainant fears for her life at the moment and wants to spread awareness to everyone going through the same thing.

"He punched me several times in the head! I begged him to stop because the baby was on the couch just a few feet from where he punched me" written on the report.

Evans continued by saying "He then picked me up and threw me into my TV. The TV began to fall and he turned to make sure I wasn't getting up. As I laid on the floor he began to yell at me, telling me I'm destructive. He then picked me up off the floor and off my feet and body slammed me into our son's bouncy seat."

Stacy then told their son "I love you" and bolted after the incident. She picked up the kid and went to the nearest hospital to get treatment after.

Evans has called out for help in order to track the former player. She released a video saying that Stacy is driving a white Kia Optima and if spotted to please call the authorities.

Stacy has been charged with two counts of felonies which are aggravated assault and criminal mischief. If convicted, a possible 15 year sentence is on the horizon. The ex NFL star is currently detained by Orlando PD in a county jail, TMZ reported.

