Meghan Markle has been warned that if individuals don't stop doing anything that would permanently disgrace her, her reputation will suffer.

According to royal expert Jonathan Sacerdoti, the 40-year-old has been told that entering the British royal family will lead to more unofficial biographies with awkward revelations.

He expects that more unlicensed publications about the Duchess of Sussex will be published in the future, and that she is facing a "pretty huge struggle in terms of family," according to him.

"She's cut off members of her family entirely including her father who she seems to have been very close to growing up and he seems to have supported her and paid for her to be privately educated."

The expert added, "Now she doesn't talk to him as far as we're aware, he frequently speaks out about that and he's quite critical of her and Harry's behavior."

In the future, it is believed that one of Meghan's family members, such as her father Thomas,brother Thomas Jr., or sister Samantha Markle, who may have already written a book titled "The Diary of Princess Pushy's Sister", may speak out more about her and divulge information that Meghan does not want the world to know.

Jonathan also expects that additional embarrassing facts about the Duchess of Sussex "in terms of books" will emerge, and that her image will suffer as a result.

"Unauthorized biographies," according to the expert, "will be a counterpoint to the very, very carefully controlled PR efforts" she and Prince Harry had put out themselves.

Meghan's former life outside of the royal family, like as a previous marriage or a modeling and acting career, might lead to tales that aren't only for tabloids.

However, Jonathan cautioned that it "may be humiliating for her in her new life as Duchess."

Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, for President?

The news of Meghan Markle's possibly tarnished reputation comes after it was reported that if she wishes to run for President of the United States in the future, she may be barred from doing so.

A 211-year-old constitutional amendment, enacted to prevent Napoleon's nephew from attaining power, may be used to prevent the Duchess of Sussex from pursuing any political ambitions.

According to The Telegraph, anybody who accepts, claims, receives, or holds a title of nobility granted by a foreign power is ineligible to occupy federal office under the Titles of Nobility Amendment of 1810.

