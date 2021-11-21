Emmy awards-nominated former "Saturday Night Live" writer Peter Aykroyd passed away at the age of 66.

It was Saturday, November 20, when the show's recent episode confirmed revealing a title card of Aykroyd's death along with a photo of him during his stay in the comedy series, per Fox News.

The official Twitter account of the NBC show shared an old short film where Peter Aykroyd starred in called "Java Junkie." The sketch showed a 1950s noir-style story where a man enters a diner and can't stop sipping his coffee. The short show ended with a similar title card honoring the late actor.

Peter Aykroyd

1955-2021

SNL '79-'80

"The Java Junkie" pic.twitter.com/5IJWJTezgz — Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) November 21, 2021

No cause of death was revealed from the show.

Who Is Peter Aykroyd?

As reported by Deadline, Aykroyd was born on November 19, 1955, in Ottawa, also known for being "SNL" original Dan Aykroyd's younger brother.

He began his career in the entertainment world by starring in minor roles for "The New Avengers" and "SCTV." Due to his performance in "SNL," he received an Outstanding Writing in a Variety or Music Program Emmy awards nomination and shared it with several other writers.

The younger Aykroyd also became the first host who had Asperger's syndrome, a form of Autism Spectrum Disorder, of the longtime running show after Elon Musk. Adding more for his acting credits, he was also the master behind the Canadian series "PSI Factor: Chronicles of the Paranormal" and co-wrote the 1991 film "Nothing but Trouble" with his brother, Dan.

His additional acting roles throughout the '90s include "Spies Like Us," "Coneheads," "Justice," and "Hot Shots." In much recent news, Metro also reported that he reprised his role as Stantz in "Ghostbusters: Afterlife," the final part of the series.

Rest In Peace, Peter Aykroyd

Many fans and friends have gathered online and shared their tributes with the ones who passed. A film critic left a comment and said, "Very saddened to hear of Peter Akyroyd's death. Aside from briefly being an SNL cast member, he co-wrote NOTHING BUT TROUBLE with his brother Dan, and also composed a lot of songs for Dan's movies."

Very saddened to hear of Peter Akyroyd's death. Aside from briefly being an SNL cast member, he co-wrote NOTHING BUT TROUBLE with his brother Dan, and also composed a lot of songs for Dan's movies. https://t.co/jIneddYiP1 — Mike McGranaghan (@AisleSeat) November 21, 2021



Another also said, "RIP Peter Aykroyd. The world is a darker place without you. You will be sadly missed #peteraykroyd"

RIP Peter Aykroyd. The world is a darker place without you. You will be sadly missed #peteraykroyd — Paul Stentaford (@pstentaford) November 21, 2021



May his soul rest in peace.

