The Kardashian family was embroiled in several dramas following the tragic Astroworld Festival accident. It seems like it's not ending anytime soon as Khloe Kardashian was called out for her recent comments; what did she post?

According to Fox News, the Good American CEO was previously criticized for staying silent after the horrific accident, which claimed the lives of 10 people, and hundreds more injured.

More recently, Kardashian took to Twitter to seemingly react to Kyle Rittenhouse's verdict.

"Speechless and disgusted!!!" the mom of one wrote.

Speechless and disgusted!! — Khloé (@khloekardashian) November 20, 2021

Although the "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" star did not give a context behind her tweet, many pointed out that she's airing her thoughts on Rittenhouse's verdict. The 18-year-old was found not guilty on all counts, including a first-degree intentional homicide.

After the tweet made rounds on the internet, many users called her out for staying silent amid the Austin, Texas, incident, but she was able to speak out about the recent news.

"What are u referring to? The innocent lives that were lost at Travis's concert, or....????" one wrote.

"Astroworld was disgusting and yes you and your family were speechless," another one wrote.

"There are people that died in travis scott concert . We're not gonna forget about them . Sorry!!" one tweeted.

Despite other people's outrage, many supporters defended Kardashian, saying she shouldn't be involved in the topic of the Astroworld Festival.

"She had nothing to do with the concert! She doesn't need to speak on Twitter about it. I'm sure she is sad for those people as the rest of us including Travis are As far being rich, she worked for it, it wasn't handed to her so don't be jealous. Be nice-it's free," one fan wrote.

READ NOW: Ellen DeGeneres Launching Latest Business Venture For Easy Money Despite Having Millions of Dollars? [REPORT]

Who Is Kyle Rittenhouse?

Kyle Rittenhouse sparked online outrage after a jury delivered five not guilty verdicts against him. He underwent a double homicide trial for the shootings of protest against police brutality in Wisconsin last year.

According to Independent UK, Rittenhouse was 17 years old at the time and lived in Illinois. However, he went to the city of Kenosha to protect a local car dealership from being destroyed by protesters.

He armed himself with a semi-automatic AR-15-style assault rifle. Rittenhouse fired at activists Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber, which led to their deaths.

He claimed that he opened fire for self-defense purposes. Rittenhouse turned himself into authorities the next day.

READ ALSO: Young Dolph Dead: Identities of Suspects Behind Rappers' Death Disclosed In Public