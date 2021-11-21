It has been a while since Ric Flair announced his departure from WWE, and yet, speculations come together making numerous claims regarding his leave and his future plans.

It was confirmed by Wrestling Inc in August that "The Nature Boy" was no longer under the company after re-signing in 2020. However, despite leaving the WWE umbrella, Flair still announced his plans to face off with 76-year-old two-time WWE Hall of Famer McMahon, wanting more for his final in-ring run.

He made numerous teasers online regarding it as well, according to the source.

Did He Have Conflict With McMahon?

Meanwhile, many fans believed that Ric Flair left WWE because of his relationship with Vince McMahon.

And as for his response, he said, "Just Having Fun And Sharing Memories Does Not Imply I'm Looking For A Job! I Left One Great Company & It Wasn't Because Of @VinceMcMahon !"

Never Forget This Moment... We Can Make History Again Brother! If You Want A Rating, Let Us Talk For 10 Minutes! @AEW @CMPunk pic.twitter.com/g8UeDSQahq — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) November 20, 2021



"And I'm Not Going To Work For Another Great One, And It's Not Because Of @TonyKhan ! It's As Simple As That," he added.

The Hall of Famer even updated a photo of himself showing off his gains at the gym, declaring that he will never retire from what he does and even in good shape.

In fact, TripleMania XXIX even featured a surprise appearance from Ric Flair, who accompanied Andrade El Idolo to the ring, per source.

READ ALSO: Is Hulk Hogan Okay? Ric Flair Announces Co-Hall of Famer Suffers' Serious Health Issues' Following 25th Surgery

But Is Flair Moving To AEW Then?

There were also reports regarding his big move to AEW, which Wrestling Observer Newsletter reported via the same outlet.

He later tagged CM Punk in a tweet, reading, "Never Forget This Moment... We Can Make History Again Brother! If You Want A Rating, Let Us Talk For 10 Minutes!" and teased his interest in joining AEW.

The "moment" Flair referred to in the photo is when he teamed up with CM Punk on an episode of WWE ECW back in 2008.

While in an interview with the wrestling company, Flair also recently spoke out about his move and declared that he was just having fun and wasn't looking to sign with AEW.

"I can also tell ya, people started rumors - I'm not going to get into it; no need for that - 'Oh, he's going to AEW. He and Tony Khan are friends.' Yeah, we are friends. But I haven't heard a word from Tony," Flair said. "If he asks ya, tell him I'm around [chuckles]," he said.

READ MORE: 'Unhappy' Ric Flair Free From WWE But Not Without Drama-Hall of Fame Wrestler Reveals Frustrations