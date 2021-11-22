Art LaFleur reportedly passed away at the age of 78 after losing out on his longtime battle with an incurable disease.

The "Field of Dreams" star was announced dead by his wife through a Facebook post last Thursday, November 19. According to Shelley LaFleur, her husband had suffered and fought atypical Parkinson's disease for over a decade and ultimately became the cause of his untimely death.

Art LaFleur was officially pronounced dead on November 17, 2021.

Art LaFleur's Wife Confirms His Death

CNN reported that the late actor's wife had emphasized his multiple achievements in her announcement post. Specifically, they highlighted his role as Babe Ruth in "The Sandlot," the Tooth Fairy in "The Santa Clause" movie series, and Chick Gandil in the film "Field of Dreams."

Mrs. LaFleur had described him as a "generous and selfless man," which are traits that he had carried over to his professional career.



"But more importantly it was who he was for his family and friends," the widow continued to say in her statement. "I was so very lucky to have had a 43-year relationship with a man who cherished me and who I adored. Art was larger than life and meant the world to us," the post concluded.

Art LaFleur's Career and History

According to sources, the celebrity was a real-life athlete before becoming a prolific actor on television. LaFleur was a former football team member at the University of Kentucky before his acting career took off.

The star has appeared on many television series and movies over the years and has made himself a household name. Based on the article, Art LaFleur was cast on "Boy Meets World," "Charlie's Angels," Key and Peele," "M*A*SH," "Matlock," "Home Improvement," "JAG," "Malcolm in the Middle," and "The Playboy Club" to name a few.

However, his most memorable role had been that of American Baseball Idol- Babe Ruth. The publication paid tribute to LaFleur's character by mentioning one of his famous lines to Mike Vitar, who had played "Benny," an inspiring young 1960s ballplayer in the film.

The line goes, "Remember, kid. There's heroes and there's legends. Heroes get remembered, but legends never die. Follow your heart, kid, and you'll never go wrong."

The final time he had taken on the role of Babe Ruth was as his ghost, in which he had given an entirely different persona due to the depth and nuance he had dedicated to the dead character.

May his soul rest in peace.



