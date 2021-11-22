The official teaser trailer for the highly anticipated, upcoming series Inventing Anna has finally been released. The show will air on Netflix on February 11th. The show chronicles the true story of Anna Delvey, the woman who scammed and lied her way into the lives of Manhattan's upper echelon of society. This true story was recorded in New York Magazine. The written sensation inspired the incredible Shonda Rhimes to create this sure to be ground breaking new series. The show will star Julia Garner as the young scammer. The show follows the story through the eyes of Vivan, a reporter. Vivan, played by Anna Chlumsky, goes around, interviewing people for stories about Anna, allowing the show to view the almost unbelievable tale through the critical eyes of a reporter.



Rhimes was incredibly careful and calculated in curating this story. She took proactive strides to protect the story she was telling, including a vested effort in not meeting the real Anna. Rhimes explained:

I purposely did not meet her because A, she was in prison - pandemic at the time...But B, I didn't meet her because I didn't want to be influenced. Anna, as anybody can tell you, has a wildly charismatic personality, and I didn't want to meet her and fall madly in love with her, and then be completely on her side...And I didn't want to meet her and dislike her intensely and then be against her...I wanted to stick with the eyes of the reporter.

This new series will be released on Netflix on February 11th, 2022.