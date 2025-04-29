Prince Harry is facing intense backlash for attending a star-studded Hollywood engagement over Pope Francis' funeral - a service attended by his brother, Prince William, on behalf of the British Royal Family.

The 40-year-old Duke of Sussex sparked controversy when it emerged that he was giving a speech at a swanky US blowout on April 26 — the day of the funeral. Prince William, 42, attended the funeral of the late pontiff alongside world leaders and global dignitaries.

Social media users were quick to contrast the brothers' appearances.

Prince William attending the funeral of Pope Francis



Prince Harry cracking jokes for Hollywood elites like a clown



What a difference pic.twitter.com/agukllGeIn — MeghansMole©️ (@MeghansMole) April 26, 2025

Harry was only there for 11 mins. He was hardly mixing with Hollywood stars. It was a disaster & his speech went down like a lead balloon. Meanwhile William is mixing with the crème de crème of the world’s most powerful leaders. — Hellie (@Hellysboy) April 27, 2025

When you are important to the world you get invited to important world events. Not buying yourself awards and pay to play slots on stage to talk about dead flower sprinkles. Future King William at the Popes funeral. https://t.co/QM9QPMefGu — 🐾📚☕️🪴Kathleen🪴📚☕️🐾 (@bw366) April 26, 2025

The Frog -formerly known as Prince Harry and is now a Clown 🤡 — Her Majesty (@HerMaje21728695) April 26, 2025

Harry doesn't need to crack jokes since he's a big joke himself! 🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡 — Panda Tsar (@TsarPanda1) April 26, 2025

Was Harry Even Invited?

Despite the widespread criticism, a source close to the Sussexes claimed Harry and Meghan Markle never received an invitation to attend the Vatican event.

"They absolutely would have gone if they were asked," the insider told Hollywood columnist Rob Shuter on his Substack. "It would have been a major opportunity for them to be seen on the world stage again."

Read more: Prince Harry Speaks Out on Unfair Treatment After Being Stripped of UK Protection

No Longer Representing the Crown

Another royal insider insisted that Harry's absence had more to do with protocol than any personal choice.

"This wasn't about punishing them," the source said. "They simply aren't working royals anymore. They don't represent the Crown."

The insider suggested the moment was a stark reminder for the couple. "They like to claim they're happier outside the royal bubble. But moments like this remind them — painfully — just how far they've fallen."

Buckingham Palace had earlier confirmed that Prince William, not King Charles, was representing the monarch. The answer is "protocol and precedence, which dictates that the Sovereign does not attend funerals."

A separate issue that may keep Harry from attending is his ongoing court case regarding security in the UK. The duke has been battling to restore the strength of police protection he enjoyed previously, claiming that the security arrangements he has now are not enough.

Prince William Arrived Solo

William arrived at the funeral sans wife Kate Middleton, who hasn't been visible much lately amid health concerns. Her absence fueled speculation about the couple's relationship, particularly after reports emerged that William has retained legal counsel previously used by his mother, Princess Diana, during her divorce from King Charles.

A source downplayed the move, telling Daily Mail, "William wanted to strike out on his own. He did not want to continue using his father's lawyers. It's as simple as that. He wants to be his own man."