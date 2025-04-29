Prince Harry Ridiculed For Being Absent on Pope Francis' Funeral: 'A Big Joke'
Prince Harry is facing intense backlash for attending a star-studded Hollywood engagement over Pope Francis' funeral - a service attended by his brother, Prince William, on behalf of the British Royal Family.
The 40-year-old Duke of Sussex sparked controversy when it emerged that he was giving a speech at a swanky US blowout on April 26 — the day of the funeral. Prince William, 42, attended the funeral of the late pontiff alongside world leaders and global dignitaries.
Social media users were quick to contrast the brothers' appearances.
Was Harry Even Invited?
Despite the widespread criticism, a source close to the Sussexes claimed Harry and Meghan Markle never received an invitation to attend the Vatican event.
"They absolutely would have gone if they were asked," the insider told Hollywood columnist Rob Shuter on his Substack. "It would have been a major opportunity for them to be seen on the world stage again."
No Longer Representing the Crown
Another royal insider insisted that Harry's absence had more to do with protocol than any personal choice.
"This wasn't about punishing them," the source said. "They simply aren't working royals anymore. They don't represent the Crown."
The insider suggested the moment was a stark reminder for the couple. "They like to claim they're happier outside the royal bubble. But moments like this remind them — painfully — just how far they've fallen."
Buckingham Palace had earlier confirmed that Prince William, not King Charles, was representing the monarch. The answer is "protocol and precedence, which dictates that the Sovereign does not attend funerals."
A separate issue that may keep Harry from attending is his ongoing court case regarding security in the UK. The duke has been battling to restore the strength of police protection he enjoyed previously, claiming that the security arrangements he has now are not enough.
Prince William Arrived Solo
William arrived at the funeral sans wife Kate Middleton, who hasn't been visible much lately amid health concerns. Her absence fueled speculation about the couple's relationship, particularly after reports emerged that William has retained legal counsel previously used by his mother, Princess Diana, during her divorce from King Charles.
A source downplayed the move, telling Daily Mail, "William wanted to strike out on his own. He did not want to continue using his father's lawyers. It's as simple as that. He wants to be his own man."