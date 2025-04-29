Justin Baldoni has aimed at Marvel Entertainment, requesting documents related to the "Deadpool" franchise as part of an ongoing dispute involving a character he claims is a mockery of him. The actor and producer, who is embroiled in legal battles with Blake Lively, now targets Marvel and its portrayal of the character "Nicepool," played by Ryan Reynolds.

Marvel filed a motion to quash the subpoena in response last week. But Baldoni insists in new legal filings, obtained by TMZ, that Reynolds' portrayal of "Nicepool" and the remark "you can't even tell" after Ladypool has a baby, along with a feminist quip, strike Baldoni as personal attacks, linking them to what he calls his struggles.

Marvel's Response and Legal Maneuvering

But Marvel counters that those characterizations are purely creative expressions based on no facts and thus are not relevant to Baldoni's legal battles with Lively and Reynolds. The studio argues the character's attributes are a work of fiction and have no relevance to Baldoni's allegations.

Even in the face of the Marvel defense, though, Baldoni continues, insisting that the documents may contain crucial facts that will allow him to prove Reynolds acted with malice. He insists he needs the documents to investigate further whether the character was supposed to mock him.

Reynolds, for his part, has been clear about where he stands. He is asking a judge to throw out Baldoni's suit, claiming that the actor's feelings about "Nicepool's" depiction aren't more than simply being "thin-skinned."

Baldoni-Lively Legal Battle Chops Up Disney, Marvel

As per documents acquired by Variety in January, Baldoni's legal team sent a litigation hold letter seeking that Disney CEO Bob Iger, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige, and "Deadpool" director Tim Miller retain all correspondence relating to the "Nicepool" character.

According to Baldoni's lawyer, Bryan Freedman, the character was created to "ridicule" Baldoni. Appearing on "The Megyn Kelly Show," Freedman highlighted the similarities between Baldoni and the fictional "Nicepool," specifically mentioning the character in the latter's appearance.

"There's no question it relates to Justin. Anybody who watched that hair bun knows," Freedman said. He also blasted Reynolds for allegedly making light of serious allegations, stating, "If somebody is seriously sexually harassed, you don't make fun of it. It's a serious issue."