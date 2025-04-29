Virginia Giuffre, known globally for her role in exposing the crimes of Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell, was reportedly barred from seeing her three children in the months leading up to her death.

Giuffre, 41, died by suicide at her home near Perth, Australia, on April 24, 2025. Speaking to People magazine, her brother, Sky, said a significant source of distress for his sister in her final moments was a restraining order issued by her estranged husband, Robert Giuffre.

The order prohibited her from any contact with their children—aged 19, 16, and 15—until June. Robert Giuffre alleged that Virginia had violated the order, a claim she denied

"It's the worst pain in the world to not have access to your children," Sky told the magazine. "Can you imagine the pain? I will tell you, all the physical (pain) will never amount to the pain of being separated from your children in that way."

Family members also reported that Virginia had endured a difficult marriage, with allegations of physical abuse by her husband before their separation in 2023. During a birthday celebration for one of their children in January, she was allegedly assaulted by Robert, resulting in serious injuries such as a cracked sternum and perforated eye. Although she reported the incident to local police, no charges were filed against her husband.

Virginia Giuffre's family and representatives have chosen not to release specific details about her final days, citing the need for privacy as they grieve. Her death is not being treated as suspicious by authorities, and her family has remembered her as a fierce advocate for survivors of abuse.

Giuffre became internationally known after she accused Epstein and his associate Maxwell of recruiting her into a sex-trafficking ring when she was a teenager working as a spa attendant at Mar-a-Lago in Florida. Giuffre said Maxwell initially offered her a job as a masseuse for Epstein, but she was soon pressured into providing sexual services for Epstein and his powerful friends, including Prince Andrew, while she was just 17 and 18 years old.

Giuffre was among the first to publicly identify herself as an Epstein victim and became a leading voice for survivors.