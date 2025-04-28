Jordon Hudson, the 24-year-old girlfriend of NFL coach Bill Belichick, made headlines this week when she interrupted a CBS interview to block a question regarding their relationship.

The exchange occurred during Belichick's appearance on CBS Sunday Morning, where he was being interviewed by Tony Dokoupil.

While Belichick was discussing his career and personal life, Dokoupil asked how the couple met, sparking an immediate reaction from Hudson.

"We're not talking about this," she firmly told the journalist as she watched off-camera, clearly not wanting to discuss their romance.

Dokoupil, in a voiceover, noted that the couple felt "uncomfortable" commenting on their relationship.

The conversation then turned to the public attention surrounding Belichick's relationship with Hudson, who is 49 years younger than him.

According to PageSix, despite the public attention and controversy over their age difference, 73-year-old Belichick appeared unfazed. "I've never been too worried about what everybody else thinks," he said. "Just try to do what I feel like is best for me and what's right."

Belichick also addressed his presence on Hudson's social media, which has featured several photos of the couple, including one where Belichick is seen holding Hudson up on a beach.

"Yeah, so I'm on some of those social media platforms, but I honestly don't follow 'em," he remarked.

NEW: Bill Belichick's 24-year-old girlfriend Jordon Hudson interjects & shuts down a question during the middle of an interview on CBS.



This is wild.



Hudson reportedly interrupted multiple times.



Interviewer to Belichick: "How did you guys meet?"



Hudson from across the room:… pic.twitter.com/qsVNRBLPGE — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) April 27, 2025

Bill Belichick Addresses His Public Relationship and Social Media Exposure

The couple reportedly first met during a flight in 2021 and began dating soon after.

A photo obtained by TMZ shows Belichick signing Hudson's Bridgewater State University textbook, leaving a lighthearted message thanking her for helping him with a course in logic and wishing her safe travels.

Their relationship became public in 2023 following Belichick's split from his long-time partner, Linda Holliday.

Hudson, a former cheerleader, has been a constant presence by Belichick's side since, and their 49-year age gap has sparked mixed reactions from fans and critics alike.

In December 2024, a source shared that Belichick is unconcerned about the age difference, describing Hudson as an "old soul" with whom he shares a deep connection.

Despite the attention, Hudson's intervention during the interview made it clear that the couple prefers to keep certain aspects of their relationship private.

The moment left viewers wondering how much more of their romance will remain off-limits to the public eye.

Their relationship has not only garnered media attention but has also caused controversy on social media.

Hudson's recent Instagram post, which showed Belichick eating a dessert that many fans thought was lobster, led to criticism, DailyMail said.

Some fans voiced their discomfort on social media, with one user criticizing the situation by referring to Belichick, a six-time Super Bowl-winning coach, being treated in a way they found inappropriate.