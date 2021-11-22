JK Rowling has reached the trending spot on Twitter after claiming that she has been harassed and doxxed on the day of the Trans Rights Protest.

The "Harry Potter" series creator recently tweeted about last Friday's event, November 19. It was the time where three activists posted her family's residence online who "took pictures of themselves in front of our house, carefully positioning themselves to ensure that our address was visible."

Last Friday, my family’s address was posted on Twitter by three activist actors who took pictures of themselves in front of our house, carefully positioning themselves to ensure that our address was visible. 1/8 — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) November 22, 2021

She, later on, proceeded to call out those who came on her and posted the said tweets regarding her address over disagreements with "women's sex-based rights," thanking Scotland Police for their cooperation.

Is JK Rowling Actually Doxxed?

The executive producer has concluded her set of posts, saying, "I've now received so many death threats I could paper the house with them, and I haven't stopped speaking out. Perhaps.. the best way to prove your movement isn't a threat to women, is to stop stalking, harassing and threatening us."

I’ve now received so many death threats I could paper the house with them, and I haven’t stopped speaking out. Perhaps – and I’m just throwing this out there – the best way to prove your movement isn’t a threat to women, is to stop stalking, harassing and threatening us. 8/X — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) November 22, 2021



According to National Post, the accused activists, Holly Star, Richard Energy, and Georgia Frost, posted the photo of them on the gates of Rowling's home with posters that indicate "Trans rights are human rights," "Don't be a cissy" and "Trans liberation now."

Following Rowling's statement on Twitter, Stars, a famous drag queen performer, tweeted that they had already removed the photo after receiving online abuse.

Many people were confused regarding the JK Rowling doxing issue, as users shared that her house has a Wikipedia page and a public government landmark page free for the public to see.

There have been several Twitter users saying one argument that her information being leaked online is invalid. And one said, "Is so obvious that this is being used by JK Rowling to claim that trans people are a threat to women. She's playing up on white woman victimhood. It's violent and calculated transphobia."

Is so obvious that this is being used by JK Rowling to claim that trans people are a threat to women. She’s playing up on white woman victimhood. It’s violent and calculated transphobia — Nosy Negress (@normal_negress) November 22, 2021



JK Rowling has been widely known by the public for being transphobic for the past years. Based on a report by Daily Beast, back in June 2020, she insisted "trans people need and deserve protection," but then went on to share her "concerns around single-sex spaces."

