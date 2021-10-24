JK Rowling was reportedly removed from the list of 48 women in the OXFAM's celebration of "inspirational women," and the charity has its reason why.

Even though Rowling has received numerous positive achievements as a writer, she has been in the spotlight for many reasons. Many have known that the author of the "Harry Potter" franchise has received numerous backlash due to her views regarding the transgender community.

And now, it seems like Rowling will be taken out of her opportunities because of her alleged beliefs.

OXFAM vs. Rowling

Express UK reported that the 56-year-old author was included in the OXFAM's upcoming bingo game, highlighting "inspirational women." Reportedly, the tabletop game came with cards filled with 48 famous women instead of numbers, just like a regular bingo game, with tokens that show the exact female figures.

The women in the bingo game also included prominent female figures, including Jane Austen, US civil rights pioneer Rosa Parks, climate-change activist Greta Thunberg, and Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai.

However, as reported by the same source, Rowling was recently removed from the list of 48 women after a transgender staff member spoke up against the author's beliefs.

The Oxfam Has Spoken

According to a report by the Daily Mail, OXFAM, which campaigns to end poverty and improve women's rights, sent an email to staff members following their decision to withdraw the game.



In a statement made by OXFAM, it read, "We took the decision to remove the game from sale following concerns raised by trans and non-binary colleagues who told us that it didn't live up to our commitment to respect people of all genders."

In contrast to that, the charity's decision has been addressed by different feminist groups and politicians.

Labour Member of Parliament Rosie Duf­field said that she was "disappointed" with the charity's decision. She said, "I am disappointed Oxfam con­siders taking a political view of gender identity politics more important than raising as much money as possible for those most in need."

Other than her, Feminist campaigner Julie Bindel even suggested that people may have ditched the game, and the reason for it may be because of Rowling and fellow author Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie. The two are said to have challenged the transgender belief, per source.

