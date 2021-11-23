Rumors about Wendy Williams showing signs of early Dementia started spreading on social media as the celeb's brother revealed her concerning health problems.

Sources reported that Williams had lost the ability to walk independently and is now restricted in using a wheelchair to get around. The information was revealed by Antoine Edwards, better known as "Toine The Don" from "The Ricky Smiley Morning Show," on November 22.

"It is being reported that the 57-year old talks show host has completely lost all blood circulation in her legs and in her feet," Edwards explained during that day's episode.

However, it seems like that's not the only thing the celebrity is going through as speculations about Willaims having Dementia started gaining attention from media outlets. Toine The Don also brought it up, saying she's already showing signs of early Dementia.

Does Wendy Williams Have Dementia?

According to this article, Williams's brother also spoke about her ongoing medical issue during an old interview that recently resurfaced on the internet.

Thomas Williams stated that they don't have anything yet to confirm if his sister does have the illness. Tommy told the interviewer that "We haven't had any alerts like that and I haven't seen anything like that or have had conversations with her that would lead me to believe that [she has dementia]."

The businesswoman had vaguely updated her fans about her health with an Instagram post uploaded on November 7 containing her statement on the matter. "I'm making progress but it's just one of those things that taking longer than we expected," the starlet shared.

Netizens React to News about Wendy William

Wendy Williams has yet to return to work on "The Wendy Williams Show," but the recent news about her resulted in different reactions from everyone. Some who are still in denial tweeted, "I refused to believe the news about Wendy Williams." Meanwhile, haters also made their opinions known as one person said, "Wendy Williams deserves everything coming towards her evil cruel ass. Karma." Another person defended the TV personality from the hate comments and stated, "Dementia ain't nothing to joke about or play with. Sending positive energy to Wendy Williams and her fam."

However, most netizens have been on Williams's side as several posts on Twitter show that they've been praying for the host to get better soon.

Some of the posts had said that they've "Been thinking about Wendy Williams I hope she pulls through and gets back on tv," and another tweeted, "I hope Wendy William is okay?! Damn, she's been going through it for a minute."

