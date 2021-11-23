The "New Diana" has been identified, and it is not any of the ladies who were first suspected.

Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, and Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge, aren't. Sophie, Countess of Wessex, was not even one of them.

Gavin Burrows, a private investigator, appeared on the BBC's newest royal series to make the shocking claim that Prince Harry is becoming the "New Diana."

During the early 2000s, he feels the public was far more fascinated in Prince Harry than in his elder brother, Prince William.

Why Prince Harry Is Named 'The New Diana'

Burrows was interviewed by BBC journalist Amol Rajan about the investigative work he claims to have done for the now-defunct News of the World in the first episode of "The Princes and the Press," which aired yesterday.

He revealed, "It wasn't a case of me being interested in him, the editors made it very clear that if you put Prince William on the front of a newspaper, he doesn't sell as many copies as Prince Harry."

"So, Harry had basically become, as explained to me by a couple of editors, the new Diana."

Meanwhile, Prince William "didn't really get up too much, he didn't do much, he wasn't much of a subject for a tabloid newspaper."

"There was nothing there, until he met Kate."

Princess Diana and Prince Harry Similar?

Princess Diana, as is well known, was the target of intensive media scrutiny and harassment, and she had received awful treatment from publications.

The people and the media were so obsessed with the mother of Prince Harry and Prince William that her every action was scrutinized, chronicled, and filed.

Most days, the most baseless tales about her would be published in the media.

However, following stories claimed that the media's focus on the former princess wasn't simply one-way- that there were allegations that Princess Diana not only courted but also managed the press.

"At the same time, she couldn't resist giving them the images they wanted," Tina Brown, a former Vanity Fair editor who wrote "Diana Chronicles" in 2007, said. "One of the pictures she had allegedly tipped them off about was that she was on boat with Dodi and said, 'Take this picture of me on the boat.'"

Many royal commentators now feel that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who resigned from their royal duties to live a financially independent life from the British royal family, mislead the press and want to stay in the spotlight while claiming to want to live a private life.

Prince Harry's Popularity Skyrocketed When Meghan Markle Entered The Picture

The two-part BBC series also revealed that Prince Harry's enormous popularity persisted after his marriage to Meghan Markle in 2018.

Their courtship has gotten so much popular backing that it has for the first time surpassed Prince William and Kate's romance.

"The media has a new golden pair," Burrows added.

