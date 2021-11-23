Kyle Rittenhouse, an 18-year-old who was acquitted of murder just last week, has recently accused US Vice President Joe Biden of defaming him by associating him with white nationalists after the shooting case in Kenosha.

In a lengthy Monday night interview with Fox News anchor Tucker Carlson, Kyle Rittenhouse, who was found not guilty in a nationally watched homicide trial in Wisconsin, blasted commentators and politicians, including President Joe Biden, for how they portrayed his case. Kyle Rittenhouse criticized the president for "defaming" his character when President Biden posted a video implying the boy is a white supremacist.

During an hour-long interview with Fox News' Tucker Carlson on Monday night, Rittenhouse, who was cleared of all charges in his highly publicized murder trial last Friday, said "It's actual malice, defaming my character for him to say something like that" as a reply to Carlson's inquiry on how he felt about the president's remarks.

"Mr. President, if I could say one thing to you, I would urge you to go back and watch the trial and understand the facts before you make a statement," Rittenhouse said.

On Friday, a jury found Rittenhouse not guilty of homicide, attempted homicide, and reckless endangerment in the August 25 2020 for deaths of Joseph Rosenbaum, 36, and Anthony Huber, 26, as well as the injuring of Gaige Grosskreutz, 27.

He was 17 when he arrived in Kenosha with a semi-automatic weapon and a medical bag in an effort to protect businesses as riots erupted following the police shooting of Jacob Blake, a black man who was left paraplegic from the waist down, on Aug. 23.When the teenager opened fire, his lawyers said he was acting in self-defense.

The high-profile case sparked debate about whether Rittenhouse was a dangerous vigilante who inflamed tensions or just exercising his legal right to use guns during the events in Kenosha.

In an interview with Fox News, Rittenhouse indicated that he wants to be a nurse or a lawyer, and that his case had nothing to do with race, but rather the right to self-defense.

Former president Donald Trump expressed his joy on Rittenhouse' acquittal by tweeting "Congratulations to Kyle Rittenhouse for being found INNOCENT of all charges. It's called being found NOT GUILTY-And by the way, if that's not self-defense, nothing is! (sic)," through his spokesperson Liz Harrington.

The high profile case had sparked nation's debate over guns, vigilantism, and racial injustice. Celebrities have been embroiled in it too, giving their reactions through social media.

