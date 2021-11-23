There are always rumors spinning about which big celeb is gonna play which new superhero these days - remember when everyone was talking about how they wanted John Krasinski to play Mr. Fantastic? The mill never quite stops, but sometimes it does pick something up that feels like a little more than just a rumor when you shine some light on it.

Well, the so-called rumor mill might have picked up a big one this time, as actor Keanu Reeves just revealed that he knows quite a bit about the MCU for an actor who's never been in it. The John Wick star said immediately, when asked his thoughts on the rumors:

"Isn't it bigger than a universe?" Reeves immediately asks. "It's almost like a multiverse... It's a Marvel-verse."

Of course, nobody was going to let him leave it there. He revealed that he's actually a big fan of the Marvel Cinematic Universe as he continued:

"It would be an honor. There's some really amazing directors, and visionaries, and they're doing something no one's ever really done. It's special in that sense in terms of the scale, the ambition, the production. So it'd be cool to be a part of that."

When a major actor is a fan of the MCU, all they really need is for someone on the production team of one of the movies to agree that they'd like to work with them. It sounds like a tall order, given how popular the MCU actually is, but Reeves actually has that box checked as well: Kevin Fiege, President of Marvel Studios, said in a 2019 interview with ComicBook.com that Marvel has been trying to team up with Reeves for quite some time.

"We talk to him for almost every film we make...I don't know when, if, or ever he'll join the MCU, but we very much want to figure out the right way to do it."

There have been a few roles suggested for Reeves to play: Adam Warlock was once a popular option, but actor Will Poulter was just cast in this role for Guardians of the Galaxy 3. Others have suggested Ghost Rider, or the Silver Surfer. (Hey, if he did that then we could bring back in that John Krasinski theory from before!)

Regardless of the rumors, though, those who love Keanu Reeves' work will have to wait to see him in John Wick 4 until May 27, 2022 - but that's okay, because The Matrix: Resurrections is coming December 22.