Amber Heard's risk of getting imprisoned became higher as the defamation case Johnny Depp filed nears.

Although The Sun won the libel case after one of its articles called Depp a wife beater, tables might turn soon because of the upcoming defamation trial.

Before it happened, Heard's previous dubious comments came to the limelight again.

Did Amber Heard Lie?

First, Depp's lawyers revealed this year that the "Aquaman" actress and her friends lied about what happened in 2016. For what it's worth, the actress told the court when she testified during the court case that Depp ruined their home and threw a phone at her.

According to Adam Waldman, the police's body footage proved that Heard lied in her statement.

"Amber Heard and her friends described a chaotic, messy crime scene but the newly released LAPD bodycam videos unambiguously show that the penthouse was utterly undamaged and that their testimony was one more grandiose lie," he said, as quoted by The Daily Mail.

The police who came to the house saw nothing but a clean home, proving the actress manipulated the court by giving false information.



Secondly, Heard's friend Laura Divenere revealed to the Circuit Court of Fairfax County, Virginia, that she never saw any injuries or bruises on Heard. She is considered one of Amber's closest confidantes, as she used to work as an interior designer at that time.

In a set of screenshots of Divenere's statement, she talked about when Heard claimed she suffered from Depp's abuse on May 21, 2016.

"I was with Amber and interacted with her frequently on the several days immediately following her abuse allegation ... including at least on May 23, 24, 25. On those days, I worked with Amber, retrieved packages for her, rode elevators with her, and saw her up close and in person," she recalled.

Heard's former assistant, Kate, also released a sworn statement in which she revealed that Heard became abusive to her and others during those years.

Once these cases have been revisited in the upcoming defamation case, Heard would likely lose the $50 million lawsuit, and she could face charges afterward.

Amid the potential charges, Heard is currently facing another perjury case when she illegally imported her dogs, Pistol and Boo, into Australia.

