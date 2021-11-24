When their relationship didn't work out, Prince Harry's previous girlfriend allegedly felt like she had escaped a bullet.

The Duke of Sussex and Florence "Flea" Brudenell-Bruce (now St. George) dated in 2011, barely seven years before he married Meghan Markle.

With Stella magazine, the British model and former Hollywood actress casually discussed her romance, adding that their dating life was not private.

"My privacy ended abruptly, and the scrutiny began," the 36-year-old said. "A new story would appear almost every day in the press, my school friends were interrogated and there were photographers outside my front door."

The former girlfriend also expressed her admiration for individuals who can manage with such a lifestyle, admitting that having the press all over their faces had a negative effect on her mental health.

"I knew I couldn't. although it was sad at the time, I feel lucky that the relationship was short-lived."

Florence Brudenell-Bruce's relationship with Prince Harry came after he broke up with his long-term girlfriend, Chelsy Davy.

Florence is a descendant of the Earl of Cardigan and is cousins with former "Voice" winner Bo Bruce.

They broke up a few months after they started dating, and she quickly reconciled with ex-boyfriend Henry St. George, whom she married in 2013.

She and her husband live in the Bahamas with their two children, Iris, 7, and Jimmy, 3.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Ex-Girlfriends Hate The Same Thing

Because other ex-girlfriends of Prince Harry might agree on how they all loathe that type of interference, being royalty comes with a lack of privacy and undue media attention.

Cressida Bonas, whom he dated for two years in 2014, battled with the media intrusion, and Chelsy, his seven-year girlfriend, said that dealing with all of the cameras pointed at them was difficult.

Meghan Markle won the lawsuit when her privacy and copyright was violated by a tabloid after the publication of a private letter she sent to her father Thomas Markle Sr. shortly after her 2018 royal wedding.

Last year, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced their decision to stand down as senior royals, stating that they wanted to live lives away from the spotlight and media scrutiny.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been residing in California with their two children, Archie Harrison and Lilibet Diana, since that time.

