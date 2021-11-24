Alleged attempted rape victim Jennifer Hough is dragging Nicki Minaj and her husband Kenneth Petty into court. And she thinks Nicki Minaj is as dangerous and as criminal as her husband.

Jennifer Hough is pleading with the court not to allow Petty to postpone the case in order to escape possible prison time, according to court documents acquired by Radar.

Hough is suing Minaj and her husband, Kenneth Petty for alleged harassment, intimidation, and infliction of emotional distress. Hough is seeking $20 million in damages. In the 1990s, she was the victim of an attempted rape by Petty. Initially, prosecutors charged him with first-degree rape, but a plea deal was made.

He was charged with attempted rape and sentenced to four years in prison. Everything was peaceful until Minaj began dating Petty, whom she had known since childhood, said the victim. Petty's criminal past was exposed after Minaj made her romance public. Hough expressed that Minaj began making misleading public statements about the case in order to suppress criticism.

According to the lawsuit, the rapper assured followers that Hough had changed her story and that her husband had been wrongly implicated.

Hough claimed that the statements released by the award winning rapper was false and that Minaj's associates allegedly began calling and showing up at Hough's house in an attempt to persuade her to retract her statements. She claims Minaj personally phoned her and offered her $500,000. Hough and her family "were subjected to an onslaught of harassing calls and unsolicited visits,". She stayed firm and rejected down all offers and refused to recant.

"[They were] sending people to negotiate numbers as far as money is concerned with family members, and Nicki is the one who personally reached out to me in regard to helping her, helping them in this situation, And then the threats that I received because I kept saying no to every offer, to every suggestion. The last incident was when one of their associates put $20,000 on my lap, and I still kept saying no. The last message I received was that I should have taken the money 'cause they're going to take that money to put on my head," Hough sid.

According to the lawsuit, Ms. Hough lives in constant fear that one of Defendant Minaj's crazed fans - who incessantly message and threaten her. She said that or one of Minaj and Petty's blood gang member associates will find her, children, and/or her husband, and severely injure or kill them.

Due to Petty's failure to react, Hough is seeking a default judgment against him. He claims he was never served with the paperwork and is refusing to comply with her request.

