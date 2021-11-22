Princess Charlene of Monaco "almost died" in South Africa following many surgeries and lost a significant amount of weight.

Fresh from his return to Monaco, Prince Albert informed People magazine magazine that Princess Charlene was admitted to a "treatment center" outside Monaco after determining that she wasn't feeling well. The royal stated that the Princess would be there for several more weeks.

When asked about details, he shot the question down by saying it was a result of several factors which are private matters. He continued by saying that she was clearly exhausted, physically and emotionally. The princess was overwhelmed and couldn't cope with official duties, life in general, or even family life.

"Obviously, there have been consequences from her various surgeries and procedures that she has undergone over the past few months, It was definitely a factor, but at this point I'd rather not comment further. I can say that she was suffering from incredible fatigue. She hadn't slept well for several days and she was not eating well at all. She lost a lot of weight, which made her vulnerable to other potential illnesses. A cold or the flu or God help us, COVID."

According to sources who spoke exclusively to Page Six, friends are worried that the Monaco royal family has downplayed the severity of her ailment following Prince Albert's interview last week in which he said she had entered rehab upon her return to the principality.

"It is unfair that she is being portrayed as having some kind of mental or emotional issue," an insider said.

"She's definitely not losing her mind, or suffering from severe mental health issues. We don't know why the palace is downplaying that she almost died in South Africa."

She continued by saying that Princess Charlene, 43, suffered a serious ear, nose, and throat infection, which left her with severe sinus and swallowing complications coming from an earlier surgery. They also added that she has not been able to eat solid food in over six months because of all the surgeries she has since gone through and has only been able to take in liquids through a straw, so she lost nearly half her body weight.

The insider continued by saying that Princess Charlotte is exhausted by six months of surgeries and an inability to eat properly as a result of it, she desperately missed her children and her husband while she was stuck in South Africa, because she couldn't travel home.

