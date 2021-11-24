Dominic Orlando, popularly known for being one of the writers of Netflix's "The Oa" and "Mindhunter," has passed away at the age of 57.

According to Comicbook, the writer died on November 17 in Washington. His cause of death was due to complications from cancer.

His family also issued a statement, saying he was the person "everyone wanted to sit next to at Thanksgiving," and on many other occasions, as he has a loud voice whenever he converses with other people.

To my friends in the MN theatre community & especially those writers who came here to LA alongside him, my heart goes out to you as we mourn the loss of our brilliant, funny, & often times brutally honest friend Dominic Orlando. Safe journeys, my man. You changed the game. pic.twitter.com/Ck3VTYeWF7 — Qui Nguyen (@qui_writes) November 18, 2021

Although Orlando had firm opinions and views, his family said he was empathetic and an avid listener.

"A mentor, friend and a deeply generous soul, he spent his life building social circles the way he built stories, and he was the heart of every circle," they wrote.

Per the outlet, the late writer was a two-time Writers Guild of America nominee. His previous works include the SyFy series "Nightflyers."

He was also involved in the production of Amazon's controversial horror-thriller series "Them."

Throughout his life, Orlando managed to create several groups that focused on artists' works, including the Workhaus Collective in Minneapolis.

The playwright also co-founded New York's No Pants Theater Company in the 1990s.

After spending time in Minneapolis, Orlando later moved to Los Angeles to pursue a career in television.

Before his untimely passing, he was able to work on several projects which are yet to be released, like Amazon's "Outer Range" and FX's "Retreat."

He was survived by his mother Lilian, brothers John and Steven, and sister-in-law Sara.

Fans can donate to the "Dominic Orlando Fund" in honor of him. The Playwrights Center created the fundraising page.

At the time of this writing, details regarding his memorial have not yet been publicized.

Fans, Friends Paid Tribute To Dominic Orlando

After the news of his passing circulated online, many fans expressed their gratitude and paid tribute to the late writer.

"I didn't know him well, but we crossed paths a bunch of times when I lived in LA. He attended a couple of my readings without having any social obligation to do so. Just a kind, generous writer," one wrote.

"Just crushing. A great guy and a brilliant writer. Was lucky to cross paths many times in several cities. He'll be surely missed," one tweeted.

