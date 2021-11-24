After 15 years of marriage, Tori Spelling plans to formally end her marriage to Dean McDermott.

People couldn't help but notice Dean McDermott was missing when Tori Spelling posted her 2021 family Christmas card on Instagram. Her husband's absence was highlighted in the comments, fueling suspicion that the couple had struck a hard point in their marriage. The actor was "filming his new feature film" in his native Canada when the photo was taken, according to Tori in the comments.

"Fact: @imdeanmcdermott was filming his new feature film in Canada," she wrote in the comments in response to one of her followers.

However, "My Fake Boyfriend" was shot throughout the course of the summer. Tori's post and response did little to dispel long-running split rumors, and a second post showing personalized Christmas stockings for only Tori and the couple's five children added more suspicion.

The speculations rose when Spelling stated during in an Sirus XM interview that they were sleeping in separate beds. "You know what, right now my kids and dogs sleep in my bed. Since he left, this is not good you guys. But since he left, he was gone for six months filming in another country. They all stayed with me. "So I currently still have four in the bedroom with me who have yet to go back to their rooms. They have beds in there and two sleep in bed with me. And pets. Three dogs."

A source tells E! News that the couple had broken up after months of rumors.

"The marriage is over and has been for a very long time now, Tori has met with her lawyers and is planning to file very soon. She's trying to work it all out and make sure she is financially OK first." said an insider from E! News.

Spelling, sparked outrage in March when she was seen out and about with her children sans her wedding ring. Fans began to wonder what was going on between the two months ago, with many questioning Spelling about McDermott's absence from her Instagram and their family's photoshoot last Christmas. Last month, speculations of a split were fueled even further when neither Tori Spelling nor McDermott wrote about each other on their 15th wedding anniversary, which fell on May 7.

The couple married in 2006 after meeting on the production of the Lifetime film "Mind Over Murder" in 2005.

