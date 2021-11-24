Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas recently faced divorce rumors, but the couple seems to be going strong as the former posted a clip on her Instagram account roasting her other half in a Netflix special, and fans can't stop laughing at how savage she is.

Aside from Nick, other members of the Jonas Brothers, Kevin and Joe, participated in the Netflix special called "Jonas Brothers Family Roast."

The show featured a handful of guests who roasted the three brothers by saying jokes and grilling them with hilarious lines. (watch a clip from the show below)

Priyanka Chopra took a dig at her husband by making fun of their age gap. As fans know, the actress is ten years older than Nick, and she mentioned that she had a hard time explaining old pop culture references to him throughout their relationship.

"There are many '90s pop culture references he doesn't understand, and I have to explain them to him," she said.

The "White Tiger" star then hilariously reveals that her husband teaches her how to use TikTok, and in return, she teaches him "what a successful acting careeer looks like."

Fans thought the actress was done with her savage lines, but she's only getting started. Priyanka opened up about their common denominator, which is being obsessed with one man.

She said, "one of the things I love about my husband is how much we have in common."

Before adding, "you know, for instance, we're both totally, completely, wholly obsessed, and I mean obsessed, with Nick Jonas."

Priyanka didn't stop at Nick as she also targeted the remaining band members, saying it's cute that they have little to no social media activity.

She claims that the reason behind it is that all of them combined still have fewer followers than her.

"so I guess the most popular Jonas is @priyankachopra on Instagram," she said.

Fans can watch the whole show on Netflix.

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas Headed For Divorce?

In early reports, eagle-eyed fans noticed that the actress removed the last name "Jonas" from all of her social media accounts, suggesting that they may have split up.

However, a close source to Priyanka's mother, Madhu Chopra, said the rumors are "baseless" and "rubbish."

"Don't believe these baseless rumours," the source said.

