Kanye West is accepting responsibility for his mistakes and reclaiming control of his story regarding his failed marriage with KKW CEO Kim Kardashian.



On Wednesday, Kanye discussed his marriage to Kim Kardashian at the Los Angeles Mission's Annual Thanksgiving celebration in Skid Row. Kanye expressed his wish for him and Kim to reunite throughout his speech. He told the audience he needed to "go back home."



"The narrative God wants is to see that we can be redeemed in all these relationships. We've made mistakes. I've made mistakes. I've publicly done things that were not acceptable as a husband but right now today, for whatever reason, I didn't know I was going to be standing right here. I didn't know I was gonna be in front of this mic, but I'm here to change the narrative."

West went on to criticize Kardashian's reality show networks E! and Hulu. "I'm not letting E! write the narrative of my family. I'm not letting Hulu write the narrative of my family ... I am the priest of my home," he added, "I have to be next to my children as much as possible. So, when I'm out the house, I've got a house right next to the house. I'm doing everything to be right next to the situation, I'm trying to express this in the most sane way, the most calm way possible, but I need to be back home. "



"If the enemy can separate Kimye, there's going to be millions of families that feel like that separation is OK... but when God brings Kimye together, there's going to be millions of families that are going to be influenced to see that they can overcome the work of the separation."



Despite their ongoing divorce processes, Kanye West stated he still "wants to be" with estranged wife Kim Kardashian."They ain't no joke to me. My kids want their parents to stay together. I want us to be together." Kanye was displease with SNL as they made Kim announce their divorce. He claims that the TV show just wanted to get that bar off. He's never even seen the papers and that they're not even divorced according his interview in Revolt TV's "Drink Champs.



West also slammed the media and Kardashian's own team for "pushing" divorce and "infiltrating" Kardashian's "ear" with fresh TV show ideas.



Kanye wanting to get Kim back has stirred confusion as he is currently dating model Vinetria. Kim Kardashian is currently dating Pete Davidson and it seems that their relationship is going well. The couple has been spotted getting cozy often. "Kim has been protective of Kanye and his feelings," said a source. "She has been trying to keep her hangouts with Pete low-key since she doesn't know how he would react." Will Kim ditch Davidson for Kanye because he can't be taking this well.

