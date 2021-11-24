After a tragic breakup in 2004, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez were given a second shot at love.

The actress from "Hustlers" is rumored to be planning her wedding. Ben, on the other hand, is said to be not yet ready to settle down.

It's not that he doesn't like JLo, but the "Batman v. Superman" star has one major concern before proposing to his true love.

Ben Affleck Isn't Ready to Marry Jennifer Lopez?

According to Woman's Day, the "Jenny From the Block" singer is urging her rekindled-romance lover to propose to her because she doesn't think they should wait another few years.

However, the father-of-three is apparently hesitant to marry the Latina singer-actress because of his drug issues, which he fears would severely effect his future wife.

He wants to marry JLo, according to a source, but he's afraid of putting her through the same ordeal he put his ex-wife Jennifer Garner through.

"It's natural for him to be frightened, but he's surrounded by a fantastic recovery team, and Jen has spoken to the majority of them, both as a group and individually."

The insider went on to state that the mother-of-two is aware of any issues she may face in the future; after all, Ben is a recovering alcoholic. But it won't stop Jennifer Lopez from questioning him and refusing to give him her full backing.

"She's aware of the traps and is now aware of the warning indicators." She's made it clear to Ben that she doesn't want to be his sobriety coach, but a safety plan will need to be in place."

The "Maid In Manhattan" is said to be prepared to go to any length to get their relationship status updated. After all, they've both been through similar experiences, such as prior divorces.

They're also in a much better situation today than they were in their prior relationship, which lasted from 2002 to 2004.

"It's like they're each other's missing pieces, and they're having so much fun," the person continued.

The Truth About Ben Affleck's Concerns

Take the report from Woman's Day with a grain of salt.

It's unclear where these allegations are coming from, but both Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez seems to be not ready or in a hurry to marry one another.

