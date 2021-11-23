Wendy Williams' "The Wendy Williams Show" will continue without her.

It may be the end of the line for abundance of guest hosts who have been stepping in for the host, as the program is said to be looking for a permanent successor.

With reports of Wendy's health difficulties worsening, one positive development in the midst of it all is that her show's ratings are improving.

Nobody anticipated viewership to rise to 32% while the controversial author-host is absent, according to a source who spoke to Radar Online.

They went on to add that the guest hosts were only there to cover for her and keep the show running until Wendy returned from her break.

It was even previously assumed that nobody would watch without the original host, but it hasn't been the case at all.

The insider added, "In fact, when Sherri Shepherd took over she not only retained all of Wendy's fans but also brought in a whole new audience too."

"This is why the search has changed from finding a temporary replacement to a full-time one."

New reports emerged that Wendy Williams Is reportedly restricted to using a wheelchair, according to Antoine Edwards.

He said in "The Ricky Smiley Morning Show," "It is being reported that the 57-year-old talk show host has completely lost all blood circulation in her legs and her feet."

Tonie also posted an Instagram post saying, "The entertainment group Lionsgate reportedly has Wendy stored away under lock and key to prevent another booze and vodka-filled depression."

Wendy is also said to be in the early stages of dementia, according to the reporter. Wendy's brother Tommy, on the other hand, refuted this account.

READ ALSO: Pete Davidson Getting Banned From 'SNL' Because of Kim Kardashian? Other Cast Members Are Not Happy Because of THIS

Wendy Williams' Latest Update and News

Tommy Williams claims that his famous sister is OK psychologically, but not physically.

He shut down the rumors to The Sun that his 57-year-old sister has early-onset dementia effects, confirming that Wendy hasn't been "displaying that type of behavior to the family."

Wendy's younger brother said, "We haven't had any alerts like that and I haven't seen anything like that or have had conversations with her that would lead me to believe that."

Despite the fact that they live in separate states, he claims that their family visits Wendy. Wendy's father is said to converse with her the majority of the time.

Wendy is fine with Tommy's announcement that she will be joining them for Thanksgiving dinner.

"I mean - she's normal like that," he declared.

READ MORE: Kylie Jenner Breaks Important Business Tradition -- Fans Blame 'Suffering' Star's Relationship With Travis Scott