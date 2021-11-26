Kanye West and Kim Kardashian are still not officially separated as their divorce case is still undergoing; however, this won't stop the rapper from taking a dig against his estranged wife as he shares some shocking claims in his recent thanksgiving "prayer" video.

Taking to his Instagram account, the rapper, who legally changed his name to "ye," posted a five-minute video of him surrounded by many people wearing an all-black ensemble.

The video appears to be taken in an empty site with a spotlight from the ceiling as their only light source. (watch the full video below)

In the clip, West alleged that Kardashian didn't like him wearing his famous Donald Trump "Make America Great Again" cap. He had "embarrassed" her after running for the presidential position in 2020.

In addition, he also claims that the "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" star was bothered by his statement in a press conference in North Carolina where he said they both considered aborting their eldest daughter North West.

In the prayer, he said, "Let's go with politics here. Good Lord, my wife did not like me wearing the red hat. Being a good wife, [Kim] wanted to protect me and our family." (via Daily Mail UK)

Furthermore, the rapper stated that he made he and his famous family a "target by not aligning with Hollywood's political stance," which was hard for his marriage with Kardashian.

At the time of this writing, Kim Kardashian has not publicly commented on the matter. However, her sister Khloe commented on the video with heart emojis.

Kim Kardashian Previously Defended Kanye West Regarding His Controversial Statement In The Press Conference

Earlier this year, the SKIMS founder broke her silence about her estranged husband's mental health, saying he has bipolar disorder.

"Anyone who has this or has a loved one in their life who does, knows how incredibly complicated and painful it is to understand," she wrote on Instagram.

She said she never spoke about the topic publicly, but it affected her and the rest of their family members. The mom of four added that she's very protective of her children and her husband's "right to privacy when it comes to health."

Kardashian revealed that she's coming forward to comment on the issue because of "the stigma and misconceptions about mental health."

