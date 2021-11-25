Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton's troubled relationship is rumored to be caused by the country singer's recklessness with his health.

The "Hollaback Girl" singer has had enough with her husband's refusal to go on a diet despite his "blubbery" appearance. It seems Shelton would instead undergo liposuction to get rid of his protruding gut rather than exercise daily and eat healthily.

According to Globe via Suggest, the celebrity judge is becoming more and more "beefy" and "doughy" as the holiday season approaches. The publication mentioned that his weight gain is "getting out of control" and will probably worsen after all Thanksgiving festivities.

Blake Shelton's Weight Problem

"Blake's main problem area is his gut. It doesn't help that he's strictly a meat and potatoes guy. He loves his carbs and he's tried cutting back on portions and junk food but he has no willpower and slips right back into his bad habits," an inside source revealed.



An unverified informant claimed that Shelton is leaning towards going under the knife and paying to get his figure back to tip-top shape, "At this point, Blake figures lipo is damage control. He doesn't really want to do it, but he's considering himself that it's the standard behavior in LA celeb circles."

"Now that he's living there full-time, he may as well join the lipo party," the insider said.

Another reason why Shelton prefers the surgical procedure is due to its quick results. The source continued to share that "Blake's schedule is so insane he doesn't have time to exercise so it's just easier to look at lipo as an option and soon."

READ ALSO: Is Simon Cowell Finally Engaged To Longtime Girlfriend, Lauren Silverman?

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani's Marriage

The tipster further divulged that "With the holidays coming, Blake's at risk of really looking porky. He wants to look good next to his beautiful wife, which is understandable."

"But it's a shame he can't seem to do it the natural way," they added.

The article had also speculated that the musician's marital life with Stefani had been affected by his physical appearance. However, E! disputed those claims with the report that the married couple is happily celebrating their first Thanksgiving together with their immediate family in Oklahoma.

Gwen Stefani had shared a photo on her social media showing off her elaborate Thanksgiving dinner table. The starlet had tagged her husband in the Instagram post and captioned it with "Sooooo much to be thankful for @blakeshelton."

"It's a tradition. My whole family flies out, and we have not been back there since the wedding. So I'm really looking forward to it," Stefani told the publication. She continued to say that their new life together in the new house is something she's "very grateful" and "very excited" to have.

READ MORE: Ellen Pompeo Leaves' Grey's Anatomy' Due To Toxic Environment?