Conspiracy theories about a TikToker named Sabrina Prater have circulated on the internet as fans speculate them to kidnapping children.

SportsKeeda reported that Prater's TikTok videos are now under the scrutiny of netizens as they begin to investigate the media personality's whereabouts. According to the article, fans have been expressing and commenting on their concern for TikToker's safety and well-being after having "connected the dots."

People are using the background of Sabrina Prater's short clips on the video-sharing app, which appeared to be an unkept room with several scattered cameras everywhere, to conclude that they are hiding two kidnapped girls in their house.

After being flooded with hate comments and being accused of being a serial killer, the TikToker decided to stop posting more videos to his account.

Who is Sabrina Prater?

34-year old Franklin Prater created the "mysterious" TikTok account named @SabrinaPrater625, based in Flint City, Michigan. According to this article, the TikToker had started going viral after people reacted and commented on their "disturbing" videos.

Prater described himself as a "man dressed as a woman," according to his TikTok bio. However, after going through all his dancing clips, netizens observed what seemed to be a screen showing security camera footage at the corner of his room. The publication mentioned that upon closer inspection, and the screen had shown several people in the frame at some point.

At other times it was empty, which led to the allegations that Franklin Prater might be a dangerous person on the internet.

Netizens React to Sabrina Prater Conspiracy

The majority of the internet claimed that Prater had "broken TikTok" as they kept looking through the TikToker's profile and videos. "This Sabrina Prater TikTok thing has me wide awake pretending I'm the FBI," one person tweeted while another said that they are "Far too deep on this Sabrina Prater stuff on TikTok" that they can no longer catch a wink of sleep.

This Sabrina Prater tik tok thing has me wide awake pretending I’m the fbi pic.twitter.com/AXYQeAC0Fz — Joey Monda (@joey_monda) November 26, 2021



However, some have come to defend the TikToker, with one of them saying they "Feel like the whole Sabrina Prater thing is sad because it definitely just seems like a bunch of transphobic people are ganging up on a poverty-stricken trans woman because they don't fit their stereotype of a pretty young trans woman who can transition. It's horrible the things people are saying,"

Another netizen said that "TikTok playing detective is so annoying" and that "everyone conspiring that Sabrina Prater is a serial killer or a kidnapper should just admit that they're being led by prejudices." They continued to ask, "Why are you so convinced that this person is a threat to society? Because they're poor? Because they cross-dress?"

