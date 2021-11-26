Gabby Petito's family may not receive the justice that they are entitled to.

Gabby's murder case, according to an expert, may be closed now that Brian Laundrie's autopsy results have been disclosed.

Brian is the lone person of interest in Gabby Petito's disappearance and murder.

forensic anthropologists verified her fiancé's suicide by fatally shooting himself in the head shortly after leaving his family's house in North Port, Florida, on Tuesday.

Brian Laundrie's cause of death was revealed more than a month after his skeleton bones were discovered in Carlton Reserve following a lengthy FBI search.

The fugitive, who is 23 years old, was last seen alive on September 13 when he informed his parents, Chris and Roberta Laundrie, that he was merely going to hike at the reserve.

Gabby Petito's remains was discovered in Wyoming a week later, and autopsy results revealed that she died of strangulation.

Experts think the authorities will now close the case against her.

Brian was given an arrest warrant for using his then-debit fiancée's card to withdraw cash, even though he wasn't charged in the Gabby Petito case.

Is Gabby Petito's Case Closed?

When she was asked if there was enough evidence to close the case, Jennifer Shen told The Sun, "Yes I do. While we will have to wait for the completion of the investigation, which will likely include attempts to examine and decipher the notebook, the circumstances seem pretty clear, and not that unusual."

She went on to say, "There is no indication at this time there are other individuals involved."

Meanwhile, veteran NYPD homicide detective Tom Joyce believes that Gabby's murder case will be closed because of exceptional circumstances.

He explained, "Gabby's murder will be closed with what's known as an exceptional clearance, or where the suspect and culprit is known but cannot be arrested - in this case, because he's dead."

According to some sources, the case may finish with an "unfulfilled expectation," particularly for Gabby Petito's parents, who may not obtain the answers they need to figure out what transpired before and after her untimely death.

Police will continue to investigate if Brian Laundrie left a suicide note as it is believed that the found notebook and backpack may provide more information.

