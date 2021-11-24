Brian Laundrie died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to reports.

However, when his bones were discovered in the Florida wilderness this week, online sleuths are alleging that Brian's parents have the evidence.

They suspect his parents, Chris and Roberta Laundrie, stashed the rifle at their Florida home under a flowerbed.

According to one post on a Facebook page with over 50,000 members, Brian Laundrie's death was "assisted suicide" with the assistance of his "wonderful parents."

The Flowerbed in Brian Laundrie's Backyard

The flowerbed in the Laundrie's backyard that first made the rounds in viral videos last month has sparked speculation among social media users obsessed with the issue.

After drone footage revealed odd activities, they suspect Brian hid in a Doomsday bunker beneath the flowerbed.

A woman, who internet detectives assume to be Roberta, is seen gardening and working on one of her flowerbeds in the viral video.

A man, many believe to be Chris, appeared to be on standby and simply observing.

When the video went viral, several internet users said they saw a "hand" emerge from beneath the flowerbed.

Others, on the other hand, were suspicious, speculating that the woman was removing weeds from the flowerbed.

The flower beds were installed AFTER #BrianLaundrie went missing. I’ve slowed down the video of what appears to be a hand 🤚🏻.#LaundrieParents #FlowerBed pic.twitter.com/pumnQbryXx — Better than Top 1% on OnlyFans (.04%) See why👇🏻 (@helloamysnow) October 11, 2021

Water Bottle Discovered in the Garden of the Laundries

Another bizarre allegation made by internet sleuths was that they discovered a water bottle in the yard that matched the one recovered near his remains.

What Happened to Brian Laundrie's Gun?

Steven Bertolino, the family attorney and spokesperson, refused to say where the pistol used by Gabby Petito's 23-year-old fiancé to kill himself originated from, or if the handgun had been found by the police or was in their possession.

However, Fox News claimed at the time that one of the Laundrie family's firearms was missing when they gave them over to the FBI in September.

It's worth mentioning that the lost gun isn't thought to be the identical one that was used in Brian Laundrie's suicide.

Cause of Death for Brian Laundrie

On Tuesday, the District 12 Medical Examiner's office verified that Brian Laundrie committed suicide by shooting himself in the head.

Brian's parents had previously been told, according to Steven Bertolino.

Brian's skeletal remains were recovered more than a month ago at Myakkahatchee Creek Park.

