When Brian Laundrie went missing, there were already rumors that his parents were concealing a lot of information.

They have, as it turns out.

Chris and Roberta Laundrie's lawyer, Steven Bertolino, told the Daily Mail that they kept the fact that he may be armed hidden because they didn't want the public to worry or fly into a frenzy.

"We didn't want the public going into a frenzy on that. I don't think they considered him dangerous to anybody he met on the street."

Brian Laundrie was proven to have died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head on Tuesday, after being missing for weeks following Gabby Petito's disappearance, according to a Florida medical examiner.

Gabby's disappearance and death drew the attention of only one person: the 23-year-old.

Steven further revealed to Insider that on the day Brian went missing, Sept. 17, Chris and Roberta surrendered five or six guns they had in their home, with one weapon subsequently confirmed to be gone.

It's unclear if Brian Laundrie seized the firearm or whether it was the same one he used to murder himself.

Where Is the Gun Brian Laundrie Used?

The whereabouts of the pistol used by Brian Laundrie when he killed himself is unclear as of this writing.

"I'm not sure if police enforcement would discuss it at first - they discovered a body, they found things, and that was it," Steven added of the gun's status.

Pete Massey, the coordinator of the University of South Florida's Forensic Studies and Justice department, said the weapon's lack of information is concerning.

"If they're saying gunshot wound to the head and suicide, and we don't find a handgun at the scene, we've got a serious problem," he told WESH. We must account for this weapon."

For weeks during the Brian Laundrie search, the FBI didn't answer questions regarding if the fugitive should be considered "armed and dangerous.

Social media have been questioning why the authorities didn't disclose the important info knowing that the public was also helping search for Gabby Petito's fiancé.

Law enforcement has yet to divulge the weapon's existence to the public.

