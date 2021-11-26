Lou Cutell, the renowned actor who appeared on several hit series like "Seinfeld" and "Grey's Anatomy," has died. He was 91.

Actor Pee-wee Herman first confirmed the heartbreaking news on his Twitter account, sharing a short clip titled "Amazing Larry."

"Lou Cutell, the actor who played The Amazing Larry in "Pee-wee's Big Adventure," passed away on Sunday. During a career that spanned well over fifty years, he acted in an extraordinary number of diverse movies and television shows," he wrote.

Herman also mentioned that Cutell became his favorite, as well, when he played the role of an alien doctor in "Frankenstein Meets The Space Monster." But outside the industry, he describes him as someone "wonderful-sweet, caring and unassuming. He was also slyly and wickedly funny."

The actor then recalled a scene when they were starting to film "Pee-wee's Big Adventure." Herman particularly mentioned Mario's Magic Shop, where Cutell - who was playing The Amazing Larry's role - worked on a levitation trick.

The movie studio reportedly told him and Tim Burton that it should be included on the scene since no one knew how talented and amazing Larry was.



"Lou was surrounded by family who loved him when he passed. A couple of days before, I was lucky enough to be able to tell him how much he meant to me and that I'd never forget him. It's obvious and corny to say, but nevertheless true: he was amazing," he went on.

Another friend, Mark Furman, also shared the news on Facebook (per Fox News).

Lou Cutell's cause of death remains unknown. His close friends also did not mention whether he suffered from an illness before his passing.

Lou Cutell's Legacy

Before his death, Cutell famously began his career six decades ago through the Broadway musical, "The Young Abe Lincoln."

Following his success on the piece, he scored an opportunity to appear in the 1964 film, "The Dick Van Dyke Show."

Throughout his career, he collected hit TV shows between the 1960s and 1980s under his belt, like "The Wild Wild West," "Starsky & Hutch," "The Love Boat," "The Bob Newhart Show," and "Alice," among others.

Most people remember him as "a-man" during "Seinfeld" episode "Fusilli Jerry." But on top of that, he made it to several episodes of "Curb Enthusiasm" and "Betty White's Off Their Rockers."

