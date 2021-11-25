A frequent Garry Marshall film actor and co-owner of Vitello's Italian Restaurant, Steve Restivo passed away at the age of 81.

His son and a longtime senior television executive at NBC Universal, Roy, confirmed his death last November 5, 2021, at West Hills Hospital. And according to him, he suffered a yearlong battle of lung cancer and complications from the COVID-19 virus as well, per The Hollywood Reporter.

Marshall's memorial service will be held at Church of the Hills at Forest Lawn Cemetery at 12:30 pm on December 10, in Los Angeles.

Vitello's Career As An Actor

According to Deadline, Restivo appeared in numerous films alongside Hector Elizondo and Larry Miller for more than 50 years. His list of credits includes "Beaches," "Nothing in Common," "Pretty Woman," "Frankie and Johnny," "Exit to Eden," "The Other Sister," and "Raising Helen."

He also notably appeared as Count Vitello in the 2001 "The Princess Diaries" sequel two years later, "The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement."

Restivo also participated in projects such as "The Skateboard Kid 2," "Inner Sanctum II," "Hard Bounty", and "Sammy-Gate." Aside from films, he also worked on TV shows by guest-starring in "Quincy M.E.," "Cover Up," "Remington Steele," "The New Adam-12," and "Nowhere Man," per source.

His Growing Italian Restaurant

Alongside his brother Joe, he co-owned their restaurant for 30 years before the murder of Bonny Lee Bakley, Emmy-winner actor Rober Blake's second wife. People reported that Bakley's death happened outside of the restaurant in 2001, where she was fatally shot twice while sitting in her husband's car after dinner.

The husband also said he carried a 38-calibre revolver because "Bakely feared for her life," which made the police determine that it was not the murder weapon.

Blake was later charged with solicitation of murder, conspiracy and special circumstances of lying in wait in 2002. However, the jury found him not guilty for the crimes by 2005, as Deadline reported. Even though Bakley's children brought a wrongful-death suit against Blake shortly after, her killing officially remains unsolved.

The Vitello's Italian Restaurant became popular after the news, becoming a tour-bus itinerary and earning frequent mentions on TV. Restivo even got interviewed about the high-profile murder case on such TV programs as "Dateline," "20/20," "48 Hours," and "Marcia Clark Investigates The First 48."

May his soul rest in peace.

