It seems like Emma Roberts and Garrett Hedlund are going through a rough patch as the actress has been spotted spending more time alone by herself. It's almost a year after Roberts gave birth to their first child, but is it true that they are falling out because of parenting issues?

According to a source who spoke to OK! Magazine, the couple is struggling with parenting skills as it "tested their relationship."

The outlet noted that the "American Horror Story" star became a center of attention recently when she attended Paris Hilton's lavish wedding without her beau, after which she was spotted partying solo at a Halloween celebration in Hollywood.

They mentioned that the couple was last publicly seen at an Oscar party earlier this year.

The insider mentioned that when people ask the actress why Hedlund isn't present whenever she goes out to events, she says she enjoys "time out with her friends and needs a break from home life."

Roberts is trying to pull through the situation by publicly putting on a positive aura, but the source claims that their relationship is "rocky, to say the least."

In addition, they are committed to co-parenting their only child named Rhodes Robert Hedlund.

Their friends are reportedly hoping to patch things up and get back on track once again.

Emma Roberts Previously Opened Up About Parenting

Emma Roberts, who is a first-time mom, opened up to People Magazine earlier this year that parenting is not "something you'll always feel like you're getting right, but you will get better everyday."

In an earlier interview with Cosmopolitan, the "Scream Queens" star said she initially wanted to get married and have children by the age of 24.

However, when she reached that age, she stopped thinking about it, then she got pregnant.

Emma Roberts, Garrett Hedlund's Relationship

According to Us Magazine, Roberts started dating her current beau short after her ex-boyfriend Evan Peters called it quits.

In March 2019, a source told the magazine that the two had been friends for a while before they started seeing each other. The insider said it was casual at first.

Rumors behind their relationship started to trend when they were spotted having a sweet stroll around Los Angeles.

Then in August of 2020, the actress confirmed that she was pregnant with Hedlund's baby.

