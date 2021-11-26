Kanye West did his best once again to bring back his ex-wife Kim Kardashian through his Instagram stories showing a screenshot of an article along with an old photo of the couple.

It was another day where Ye made a move online following his ex-wife announcing that she and "SNL" star Pete Davidson started dating.

The "DONDA" producer posted one afternoon of November 26, Friday, a black and white photo of him kissing Kardashian along with a TMZ story headlining, "Kanye West Says God Will Bring Kim and Him Back Together, Inspire Millions."

Kanye West appears to push for reconciliation with Kim Kardashian in new Instagram story. pic.twitter.com/5QbzQIV0Hy — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) November 26, 2021

Inside The Story

TMZ reported in the said article that the 44-year-old rapper is "hopeful for her future" with ex-wife Kim Kardashian despite her filing a divorce in February. During his visit to Los Angeles Mission's annual event for the homeless last Wednesday, November 24, Ye said in his speech, "The narrative God wants is to see that we can be redeemed in all these relationships."

Ye had something to say about his family today 🕊💙 pic.twitter.com/7TS9jUVGVJ — YEEZY MAFIA (@theyeezymafia) November 24, 2021



Aside from that, he also told about his relationship with the mother of four, "We've made mistakes. I've made mistakes. I've publicly done things that were not acceptable as a husband, but right now today, for whatever reason - I didn't know I was going to be in front of this mic - but I'm here to change the narrative."

His speech continued to mention his children, saying he needs to be with them as much as possible, and if he can't be "in the house," he'll build his own house next door.

Is KimYe 2.0 Possible?

"If the enemy can separate Kimye, there's going to be millions of families that feel like that separation is OK," West still exclaimed, per Fox News.

More came from the rapper claiming, "But when God brings Kimye together, there's going to be millions of families that are going to be influenced to see that they can overcome the work of the separation."

The said outlet also stated that despite West's desire to have Kardashian back, the SKIMS founder seemed to be having a good time moving on with Davidson.

The two were recently spotted holding hands after celebrating Davidson's birthday together. "The King Of Staten Island" actor also made it through the headlines after being spotted with a hickey during a night out.

