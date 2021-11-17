Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk are seemingly back together after separating ways in 2019.

The couple was also spotted in New York amidst the model's entanglement rumors with Kanye West.

The love birds were photographed looking lovey-dovey while crossing the streets of NYC with their arms locked together. Bradley was seen sporting a wide grin on his face while his lady stayed all covered up in some oversized sunglasses and a mask.

According to Fox News, this is the first time in two years that the pair was spotted in the same city, much less showing any public display of affection since their break up.

The news outlet reported that the "Silver Linings Playbook" actor and Irina began their romantic relationship after meeting through mutual friends back in 2015. They started developing feelings for each other, and after two years, they decided to create a family together.

Bradley and Irina's Dating History

In March 2017, the two welcomed their first child, a daughter named Lea De Seine. However, as the following year came rolling around, more opportunities came to Cooper, which limited his personal downtime with his family. Eventually, this led to Shayk officially ending their relationship in 2019.

The opportunities mentioned above came from the celebrity's lead role as "Jackson Maine" in the 2018 film "A Star Is Born," which also starred musician Lady Gaga. The co-stars made headlines throughout 2019 because of their superb performance and chemistry in the movie and the numerous romance rumors sparked between them. This, alongside the long period spent apart due to Cooper's profession, had become the ultimate reason for Irina breaking up with him.

What About Irina and Kanye West?

Meanwhile, the Russian supermodel has been romantically linked with Kanye West since earlier this year. The "Off The Grid" rapper has been dealing with his relationship problems after his wife of seven years had filed divorce papers against him.



Based on this article by the Daily Mail, Irina and the musician have been caught on a romantic vacation together in Paris, France, a few months before her outing with the father of her child. Inside sources told the publication that things between the West and Shayk "was never a serious thing that took off."

The model is known to be good friends with the rapper after learning from each other for more than a decade. They've done favors for each other such as Irina appearing on Kanye's music video for his song "Power," and attending as a model for the businessman's debut fashion showcase in 2012.

