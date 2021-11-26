Ariana Grande's new beauty line "r.e.m. beauty" is under the spotlight after numerous netizens took note of its packaging as copied from a Chinese company.

ET Online recently reported the singer's beauty collection launch, which happened on November 12, 2021. The outlet also mentioned her debut collection, "Ch. 01 Ultraviolet," and showcased cosmic-style eyeshadows, lip products, eyeliners, mascaras, and more.

The new "The Voice" judge started teasing about her beauty brand on Instagram in September, where they have given fans a sneak peek of her makeup products that range from $15 to $24.

r.e.m beauty A Copy?

Despite having soaring 1.1 million followers on the said social media account of "r.e.m. beauty," the launch also faced plagiarism accusations where her products were a copy of an award-winning cosmetic brand in China named "Colour Zone."

Speculations regarding the said plagiarism rose after one Redditor made a post asking, "Did ArianaGrande's "r.e.m. beauty" plagiarize Chinese brand "Colour Zone designs???"



The said post stated that the Chinese beauty community noticed the packaging was "a straight rip off," noting that it was awarded Pentawards Gold Award in 2019 and the 2020 Design Award of the Federal Republic of Germany.

The said post reached TikTok and retold the story comparing the two companies" products, which shows close resemblance.

The Sci-Fi Inspired Products

According to an interview with InStyle, Ariana Grande addressed her vision for the packaging, "I wanted to make sure that everything looked like a prop from Star Trek or Black Mirror."



She also added, "I didn't want it to look like makeup, and I'm a huge fan of sci-fi vintage horror space stuff. So I wanted to kind of create our own world with this packaging."

The Reddit post also stated that someone presumably involved in the "Colour Zone" design process responded to a Chinese forum post, alleging that the designs were exclusively made for the Chinese company and that patents exist, per Centennial Beauty. The shared response from the said "designer" is no longer available for viewing.

Ariana Grande and her "r.e.m. beauty" team have yet to respond regarding the claims.

