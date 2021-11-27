Meghan Markle is pursuing her post-royal career with vigor.

She and her husband, Prince Harry, have formally relocated to California and resigned from their royal duties in order to pursue an entirely different lifestyle.

After the intense media intrusion, royal analysts and fans expected them to live a secluded life, but they are now back in the spotlight and establishing names for themselves in Hollywood.

According to a source close to the situation, The Duchess of Sussex is so intent on her public image, according to the magazine, that she does one thing that irritates Prince Harry.

Meghan Markle's Obsession

They told OK! magazine stated that since relocating to California, the former "Suits" star has been Googling herself on the internet many times a day.

It's even one of the things she does every morning, according to the source.

"She'll then visit websites till bedtime, despite the fact that she's set up alerts to keep track of what people say about her."

After leaving the royal family, the 40-year-old mother of Lilibet Diana and Archie Harrison has been recreating her image.

Despite the fact that she is still known as the Duchess of Sussex, she is rebranding herself as an entrepreneur and social crusader.

Following allegations that Meghan was compelled to apologize to a London court for making false claims in her bitter spat with a British tabloid, a source revealed, "She feels like she needs to keep track of the good and negative."

"Meghan's ego and sensitivity has no limitations," the insider said, unlike her husband, who understands how to shut out most of the terrible things. "It's driving him insane."

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Christmas Plans

Meanwhile, Prince Harry is expected to be preoccupied with the festive season as he works to repair his ties with his family.

Another source said that his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, is desperate to collect all of his family members in Sandringham, but Meghan Markle is apparently not interested in attending the celebrations in the United Kingdom.

She is said to have no desire to travel to the United Kingdom with the British royal family, or even to allow their children to join Prince Harry if he travels there.

The source explained, "Meghan once said she would never set foot in the UK again after how she was treated by The Firm."

"And no one thinks she would let Archie or Lili out of her sight for even five minutes, so it's likely Harry would make the trip alone."

