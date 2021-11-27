Netflix's "The Crown" portrayed Prince Charles as the one to blame for the breakup of his marriage to Princess Diana by fooling around with his first love Camilla Parker Bowles.

A former royal protection officer claims that it was the other way around, and Diana, not Charles, was the one who cheated initially in the marriage. Allan Peters, a former royal aide, alleges Diana had an affair with fellow protection officer Barry Mannakee.

Allan Peters has come forward with a startling new account of events, claiming that Charles didn't resume sexual feelings for Camilla until he realized Diana was having an affair with fellow protection officer Barry Mannakee.

"The popular perception is that the Prince of Wales was straying all the way through his marriage - and that is definitely, unequivocally, not the case. The first person that strayed was the Princess. He went back to see Mrs Parker Bowles after he learned about her affair with Mannakee." In his biography Charles, released in 1994, royal author Jonathan Dimbleby presented a similar narrative.

After meeting in their 20s, Jonathan claimed that Charles and Camilla rekindled their love in 1986. This was only four years after the royal couple married in a ceremony that was broadcast across the world. Diana's protection officer Barry began working for her in 1985, and their affair is supposed to have begun on a fishing trip at Balmoral that year.

"I started to notice her behaviour was unusual whenever we were anywhere near Mannakee, so I decided to talk to her about it. For the first 20 minutes, she categorically denied it. But then she told me exactly what was going on: she was having some sort of relationship with Mannakee."

Mr Peters told CNN that when Charles asked him why Diana was acting differently, he told him that he needed to speak with her about it.

Charles told him: "Well, I've tried all that, and the only thing that seems to be upsetting her is that Barry Mannakee is going back to uniform. And, if she's that upset, Barry can stay." He then felt bad for Prince Charles and told him "'Well, Sir, if he stays, then I'm afraid I'll have to leave. And, I think, at that point, the penny dropped. He was utterly shocked and was clearly very upset." According to Peters, it was he who informed the prince of his wife's affair.

Mr. Mannakee was Diana's personal protection officer for a year until 1986, when he was reassigned due to rumors of their affair. He perished in a car accident a year later, at the age of 39.

