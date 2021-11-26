Fans couldn't get enough of Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's daughter.

Angelina Jolie took her children to the red-carpet premiere of her new film, "Eternals," a few weeks ago.

She attended various events with her six children, including Shiloh, who is 14 years old.

Angelina Jolie and her children were not just the center of attention, but Shiloh was as well.

Despite the fact that everyone knows the "Maleficent" actress is OK with showcasing her children on the red carpet, Brad Pitt appears to have no qualms about it.

One of the things that makes him happy is witnessing Shiloh "come out of her shell."

"Brad doesn't want her to grow up too quickly," one source told In Touch, "but he's happy to see her on red carpets."

"It's been a confidence boost for Shiloh," they continued.

Despite his concerns about how Hollywood may effect Shiloh and the fact that he is currently involved in a court fight with his ex-wife, the insider stated that he "trusts Angie's intuition in this area."

Despite their continuous legal fights, the "Once Upon In Hollywood Star" is said to have the highest regard for his ex-wife, particularly when it comes to parenting their children in the spotlight.

Another source told Life & Style, "Angie's been there, as the daughter of Jon Voight, she knows better than most the disadvantages of being a celebrity's child," the source continued.

"Angie is all about safeguarding her children, and Brad is certain that his children are in good care."

Brad Pitt And Angelina Jolie Are Still in A Legal Battle

People may believe the former A-list couple's feud is resolved, but they have been working on finalizing their divorce since 2016.

In 2019, a court has already ruled them to be legally single.

They're also currently fighting in court over the custody of their shared children.

Angelina Jolie: The Ideal Mother?

In the most recent edition of People magazine's 2021 Kindness two months ago, the "Tomb Raider" star discussed fatherhood.

She said at the time that she was far from a perfect mom since she sees all the things she doesn't do well every day.

"Am I doing the right thing?" she apparently asks herself frequently. Did I say everything I needed to say?'"

Angelina Jolie continued by gushing over how "wonderful people" her children are.

"My children have shown me a lot of love. The compassion of my children has been quite therapeutic for me.

