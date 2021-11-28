Brian Laundrie's family lawyer, Steven Bertolino, acknowledged that he died as a result of a gunshot to the head suicide.

Despite the fact that the 23-year-old fugitive was the sole person of interest in the Gabby Petito death investigation, legal experts say it's possible that other people might be accused as well.

Gabby's family verified the news, indicating that "additional individuals" might face prosecution.

"The family was instructed not to make any statements and to allow the FBI complete their investigation," their lawyer Rick Stafford stated in a statement.

"The family was also asked to wait for the United States Attorney's Office to make a determination on whether any additional individuals will be charged."

Many online sleuths had hoped that Brian Laundrie's parents would face criminal charges, and it appears that this may now be the case.

Brian Laundrie's Parents Criminal Charges Possible

Chris and Roberta Laundrie might face prosecution, according to retired FBI agent Jennifer Coffindaffer.

She indicated on NewsNation's "Banfield" that they might face two charges.

"I think the Laundries have possible culpability under 18 USC 3, which is accessory after the fact, and possibly 18 USC 1519, which is obstruction in terms of, if they tampered with any evidence after that crime was committed."

Chris and Roberta submitted all of their guns to the police when they originally reported Brian Laundrie missing, but one of the weapons was stolen.

READ ALSO: Brian Laundrie's Parents Hid One MAJOR Detail About Their Son When He Went Missing Because Of THIS

Brian Laundrie Didn't Act Alone - His Parents Helped?

Larry Koblinsky, another expert, feels that the Laundrie family may be facing a legal nightmare.

"I think they could be in danger with respect to helping and abetting Brian Laundrie fleeing detection, getting away from the police," the forensic scientist said.

He also feels that someone from Gabby Petito's family has been assisting her fiancé, and he knows it's Chris and Roberta.

Larry doubts Brian's ability to accomplish all of this on his own since it seemed impossible.

The analyst is clear that "he may have received aid," whether it was from his parents or others.

"And whoever did help him can be penalized, can suffer legal consequences for aiding and abetting his escape."

While Brian Laundrie wasn't charged with Gabby's death, a warrant for his arrest was issued after illegally using the YouTuber's debit card and withdrawing $1,000.

READ MORE: Gabby Petito's Case Closed? Family Will Not Get Justice Following News of Brian Laundrie's Cause of Death, Expert Says