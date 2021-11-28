The British royal family is said to have made a very crucial request to Prince Harry.

OK! magazine published a report on the situation. The Duke of Sussex may return to the United Kingdom for Christmas, according to a report in the magazine.

Their sources expect his trip to be pleasant, despite his strained relationship with his older brother Prince William and his grandmother Queen Elizabeth II's failing health.

He'll apparently have a hard time persuading his wife Meghan Markle, as well as their children, to accompany him.

Their source revealed, "Meghan once said she would never set foot in the UK again after how she was treated by The Firm."

"And no one thinks she would let Archie or Lili out of her sight for even five minutes, so it's likely Harry would make the trip alone."

Going to the UK is apparently Prince Harry's attempt to reach out and extend an olive branch to his family, as he wishes for his children to spend time with the Queen.

He also wants Archie Harrison and Lilibet Diana to play with Prince William's children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, as a method of de-escalating the firm's tensions.

In reality, The Firm made an offer to the Duke of Sussex.

He was offered royal tasks while the Monarch was "incapable," according to the source.

"He's still part of the family and will always be," the insider said, despite the fact that he has already stepped down from his high royal positions.

The Truth About Prince Harry Being Invited To Return

Many sites have made various, absurd assertions about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle since they began dating, so it's unknown what goes on behind closed doors.

As a result, Gossip Cop has been dispelling rumors about them, the most recent of which is OK! the story in the magazine

This wasn't the first time the publication made such a ridiculous assertion.

The Duke of Sussex raced back to the UK earlier this month due to his grandmother's health, according to reports.

However, because he remains in the United States, their story has been shown to be untrue.

They also stated in October that the Duchess of Sussex wanted to return to the UK but had a long list of ludicrous travel requirements. However, there were supposedly no intentions in the first place.

