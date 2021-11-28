Being a royal family member comes with a set of strict rules that they have to abide by throughout their lives; it could be related to dress codes, how they present themselves to the public or more. However, in particular, there's one rule that may sound bizarre to fans; what could this be?

According to Express UK, the longest-reigning monarch previously imposed a hilarious rule. Prince Andrew revealed it to the world during a visit to Leeds Building Society's headquarters in Albion Street.

Before he left the premises, people in the area offered him the ever-famous board game Monopoly as a gift and marked his visit. (watch the video below)

However, the Duke of York politely declined the offer, saying they are "not allowed to play Monopoly at home."

In a previous report published by The Telegraph, the Prince gave an insight as to why they are banned from playing the board game at home, saying it gets "too vicious."

Hobbies of the Royal Family

Since members of the royal family are prohibited from playing Monopoly, they enjoy a few hobbies during their free time.

According to My London, Her Majesty is fond of collecting stamps. The Queen's collection is reportedly valued over a shocking price of £10 million ($13.3 million).

The stamp collection has been passed from numerous generations. Queen Victoria's son Prince Alfred started collecting in 1864; he sold it to his brother King Edward VII which later gave it to his son King George V.

King George VI later inherited the collection in which he gave to his daughter Queen Elizabeth II.

The Queen also loves pigeon racing as it has been a long tradition within her family. According to Hello! Magazine, Her Majesty previously invested in a new pigeon loft on her Sandringham estate, proving that she loves the hobby.

Queen Elizabeth II has won every major pigeon race in Britain. She's also a patron of the Royal Pigeon Racing Association.

On the other hand, Prince Andrew is a big fan of photography. The Duke of York previously released a photo book of his work titled "Photographs by HRH The Prince Andrew," which consists of images from his travels.

