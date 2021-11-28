Virgil Abloh left Hollywood stars broken with his recent, untimely passing. He was 41.

Abloh's official Instagram page confirmed his tragic passing on Sunday by sharing a photo of him alongside a lengthy caption that remembered his life. It also revealed that Virgil Abloh's cause of death was due to cancer he had been secretly battling for years.

Since 2019, the designer titan began suffering from a rare and aggressive form of cancer, cardiac angiosarcoma. According to Johns Hopkins Medicine's official website, it is a type of cancer that occurs in the right atrium of a person's heart, obstructing the inflow and outflow of blood.

Abloh reportedly went through several treatments and procedures in pursuit of getting rid of the cancer cells. While doing so, he continued serving several fashions, culture, and art institutions.

"Virgil was driven by his dedication to his craft and to his mission to open doors for others and create pathways for greater equality in art and design. He often said, 'Everything I do is for the 17-year-old version of myself,' believing deeply in the power of art to inspire future generations," the statement went on.

Virgil Abloh died in a hospital in Houston, Texas. He was survived by his family, wife, and children - Lowe and Grey.

Friends, Colleagues Pay Tribute To Virgil Abloh

Following the emergence of the news, people who worked with Abloh expressed their regret and heartbreak after losing the design genius.

Chairman and chief executive officer of LVMH, Bernard Arnault, said, "We are all shocked after this terrible news. Virgil was not only a genius designer, a visionary, he was also a man with a beautiful soul and great wisdom."

Meanwhile, chairman and CEO of Off-White's parent company, New Guard Group, and CEO of Off-White Andrea Grilli released a joint statement to honor Abloh's life.

"Virgil was a genius, a visionary but most of all he was family. There are no words to describe the loss that his passing leaves in our lives. His legend, his love and his spirit will remain with us forever. Thank you for changing our lives, Virgil. Rest in power, brother," they said, as quoted by WWD.

Fashion organizations and groups, including Fédération de la Haute Couture et de la Mode (FHCM) and the Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA), also shared their message of condolences.

