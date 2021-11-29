Brian Laundrie's case sparked buzz that the fugitive might indeed be connected with the Moab murder case.

After weeks of searching for answers, the public earned one after the authorities confirmed Brian Laundrie's cause of death. The fugitive's family attorney Steven Bertolino first confirmed the news to several news outlets, saying Laundrie died by suicide.

"Chris and Roberta Laundrie have been informed that the cause of death was a gunshot wound to the head and the manner of death was suicide," he said, as quoted by CNN.

The public then questioned how he got a firearm and why the police never announced that he was armed and dangerous throughout the investigation.

However, a father of one of the Moab homicide victims recently came forward and sparked a new buzz.

Did Brian Laundrie Kill Crystal Turner, Kylen Schulte?

On Twitter, several users shared a screenshot from the Facebook group "Remembering Kylen Schulte and Crystal Turner (Beck)." The photo includes a comment from Schulte's father, Sean-Paul, who has been asking the public to let him know more details about Laundrie's case.

The patriarch wrote, "The fisherman found a revolver. Our 9mm is a semiautomatic pistol. Clip holds 8-10. That may not be the gun BL used on himself?"

He then told everyone that he needed to know what was inside the notebook and the caliber of weapon the fugitive used to kill himself. In another reply, he revealed that the girls were killed by a 9mm, and all the three guns were reported stolen since June.



One user previously alleged, "Evidence mounting that #BrianLaundrie may have been the perpetrator in the violent and assaultive murders of lesbian married couple Crystal Turner and her wife Kylen Schulte. He had motive, means and opportunity after being sexually frustrated by Gabby's declaration of pregnancy."

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE: Virgil Abloh Dead At 41: Louis Vuitton Artistic Director Succumbs Years After Enduring Tragic Illness

As of the writing, the police still have not ruled out the possibility that the deaths of Turner, Schulte, and Gabby Petito might be connected.

The authorities first found the women's body at a campsite in Moab. One month later, they found Petito in Wyoming.

The theory began after the public learned that the couple called the Moab Police to inform them about the domestic incident between Laundrie and Petito. The next day, the lesbian couple was seen for the last time before they were found dead.

For now, this should be taken with a grain of salt until the police confirm the potential connection between the two.

ALSO READ: Queen Elizabeth II Suffers Toughest Time In Her Life: Will Monarch Return To Spotlight Despite Health Crisis?